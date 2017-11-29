Copa Del Rey 2017: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round of 32, Leg 2 Games

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona's Copa del Rey defence continued on Wednesday evening after the Blaugrana battered Murcia 5-0 in the second leg of their round-of-32 clash to seal an 8-0 aggregate victory and move into the next stage of the competition.

Up-and-coming Barca prospect Jose Arnaiz came off the bench to score his second goal in as many first-team outings for Barca and complete the rout after goals from Paco Alcacer, Gerard Pique, Aleix Vidal and Denis Suarez.

It was a miserable evening for the Basque outfits, however, as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad each fell out of the running. Athletic lost 1-0 at home to Lleida Esportiu Formentera and 2-1 on aggregate, while Sociedad's 3-2 defeat at home meant they were ousted on away goals.

Fellow top-flight titans Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will join La Liga's leaders in the round of 16 after completing aggregate wins over Elche and Cartagena, respectively.

Las Palmas moved into the next phase of the tournament despite losing 3-2 at home to Deportivo La Coruna, winning the clash 6-4 over two legs.

Read on for a recap of Wednesday's Copa del Rey highlights as the first teams made their move into the round of 16.

Copa del Rey Results (Aggregate Score)

Barcelona 5-0 Murcia (8-0)

Sevilla 4-0 Cartagena (7-0)

Real Sociedad 2-3 Lleida Esportiu (3-3, Lleida advance on away goals)

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Formentera (1-2)

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Elche (4-1)

Las Palmas 2-3 Deportivo La Coruna (6-4)

Recap

It's a testament to Barcelona's strength in depth that even without the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and numerous other regular starters, they could still put five past Murcia on Wednesday.

The Camp Nou visitors were left counting down the minutes as the Blaugrana ran riot, and fans will have been particularly pleased to see fringe forward Alcacer star, as well as emerging reserve team player Arnaiz.

The major surprises of the evening came from the north, however, and Sky Sports La Liga presenter David Garrido outlined the shock nature of the results that saw Athletic and Sociedad expelled from the competition:

Los Leones would have gone to extra time had they just managed to hold out for a minute or so longer at home to Formentera, but Alvaro Muniz popped up in the 96th minute to head in a winner the club will remember for years to come.

A place in the round of 16 awaits them, while Goal's Ben Hayward lauded the efforts of Lleida in their trip to Sociedad, where Aitor Nunez, Manuel Molina and Bojan Radulovic hit back from 2-0 down to complete a triumphant comeback:

Diego Llorente and Juanmi had scored to put the Basque hosts two goals to the good, but their complacency left them open to attack, and Lleida built on a first-leg 1-0 win to clinch the victory on away goals.

Atletico Madrid booked a fairly routine 3-0 win over Elche to advance, although the result was no less valuable after they drew the first leg 1-1 and two-goal Fernando Torres again wrote his name in the history books, per OptaJose:

He netted twice after Jose Gimenez opened the evening's scoring, and he wasn't the only brace-scorer as Wissam Ben Yedder put two past Cartagena early on to help Sevilla settle their round-of-16 spot with relative ease.

Las Palmas weren't as convincing against Depor and slumped to a 3-2 home defeat as Valle Borja's double won the game for the visitors on the evening. However, Hernan Toledo and Loic Remy's contributions were enough for the Canary Islands outfit to advance 6-4 on aggregate.