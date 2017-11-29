Naomi Suffered Shoulder, Face, Neck Injuries in Riott Squad Attack at SmackDown

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Former SmackDown Women's champion Naomi suffered multiple injuries after an attack by the Riott Squad on Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live.

As reported in the following video on WWE's Twitter account, Naomi suffered a separated shoulder, a cervical strain and facial contusions as a result of the attack:

The injuries occurred in the midst of a six-woman tag team match pitting Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Natalya against SmackDown newcomers Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Natalya left during the match, while the Riott Squad incapacitated Naomi when Logan sling-shotted her face into the steel steps.

That left Charlotte to fend for herself, and resulted in the Riott Squad picking up an impressive victory.

The Riott Squad made its SmackDown debut the previous week by attacking Becky Lynch backstage and interrupting a title match between Charlotte and Nattie.

Naomi's injuries appear to be storyline related rather than legitimate, but WWE reporting them goes a long way toward adding legitimacy and credibility to the Riott Squad.

The 29-year-old Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women's champion who won the title in her hometown of Orlando, Florida, at WrestleMania 33 this year.

She eventually dropped it to Natalya, but she remains one of the top female Superstars the blue brand has to offer.

For as long as WWE opts to keep Naomi off television, even more emphasis is likely to be placed on the likes of Charlotte, Natalya and the Riott Squad.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).