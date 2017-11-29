Dana White Doesn't Think Conor McGregor's Alleged Run-in with Irish Mob Is True

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White commented Wednesday on a report alleging UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor was involved in a pub brawl that included an Irish mob associate in Dublin, Ireland.

According to Steven Marrocco and John Morgan of MMA Junkie, White said he doesn't believe the report due to a lack of mainstream media attention: "I don't think it's true, because if it were true, it would be big. Conor can walk down the street, and it's big news now. If this was true, I would just have to believe it would be off-the-charts crazy."

Ken Foy and Robin Schiller of the Irish Independent reported Tuesday that a "well-known Irish celebrity," also referred to as a "sports star," punched a man in his 50s linked to convicted drug dealer and Kinahan cartel member Graham "The Wig" Whelan.

While the report didn't mention McGregor by name, Gareth Davies of the Daily Mail reported witnesses said on social media that McGregor was the celebrity involved.

While White isn't buying the reports, he did offer his thoughts should they turn out to be true, saying, "Can't be a good thing for Conor. ... But I'm sure it can be worked out, too. [Boxing legend] Jake LaMotta's brother beat the s--t out of a wise guy, too, and they figured it out."

McGregor has been in the news often since his boxing debut and loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26.

Most notably, McGregor entered the cage at Bellator 187 in Dublin after he thought SBG Ireland teammate Charlie Ward had defeated John Redmond.

The fight hadn't yet been called off by the official, however, and after referee Marc Goddard attempted to restore order, McGregor pushed him.

McGregor hasn't competed for UFC since UFC 205 more than one year ago, and White told reporters Tuesday that McGregor "might never fight again.