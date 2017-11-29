Floyd Mayweather's Beverly Hills Mansion Reportedly Burglarized

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Burglars broke into a home belonging to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Beverly Hills, California, and stole at least $10,000 worth of Mayweather's belongings, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the burglars allegedly stole "luggage, sunglasses and other accessories."

Mayweather is out of the country touring China.

This is at least the third time one of Mayweather's homes has been burglarized.

An intruder broke into his Las Vegas mansion in August 2008, with Mayweather claiming he lost $7 million worth of jewelry. Another burglar gained entry into the home in February while the unbeaten boxer was celebrating his 40th birthday in Los Angeles.

Mayweather earned at least $100 million from his victory over Conor McGregor in August. Shortly after he defeated the UFC star, Mayweather purchased the mansion in Beverly Hills for $25.5 million.