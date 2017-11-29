Chris Bosh Keeping 'Options Open as a Player,' Considering Front-Office Work

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Nearly two full years removed from his last appearance in an NBA game, Chris Bosh is contemplating different ways to return to the sport in some capacity.

During an appearance on NBA TV's Players Only (via NBA.com) on Tuesday, Bosh said he is "always going to be around the game of basketball."

"I plan to keep my options open as a player moving forward, but that's not coaching," he said. "Maybe front office work, working with teams and spreading the game, maybe teaching the game to young people, that's something that's a very big passion."

Bosh also noted he would like to work with players who aren't necessarily the first or second options on their team to help them improve.

After missing the final 29 games of the 2015-16 season due to recurring problems with blood clots, Bosh's tenure with the Miami Heat unofficially ended in September 2016 when he failed a preseason physical.

The Heat officially waived Bosh on July 4, with team president Pat Riley saying Bosh's No. 1 would "never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters."

Bosh played 13 NBA seasons with the Heat and Toronto Raptors from 2003-16. He was named an All-Star 11 times and won two NBA championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013 as part of the Big Three with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.