    Viral Star Julian Newman Is a Sophomore but Dominating His 6th Season of Varsity

    Julian Newman has been a basketball viral sensation since he was in the 5th grade. The Orlando native is entering his sixth season of high-school basketball, despite only being a sophomore.

    Watch the video above to see what high-school scoring record this 16-year-old is setting.

      We Gave Marshawn a Tank for the #NoScript Finale 👀

      Every NFL Contender's Achilles' Heel

      NBA Players Killing It in Contract Years

      From 'Baby Bolt' Track Star to Heisman Contender

