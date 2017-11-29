Viral Star Julian Newman Is a Sophomore but Dominating His 6th Season of Varsity

Viral Star Julian Newman Is a Sophomore but Dominating His 6th Season of VarsityNovember 29, 2017
Julian Newman has been a basketball viral sensation since he was in the 5th grade. The Orlando native is entering his sixth season of high-school basketball, despite only being a sophomore.
Watch the video above to see what high-school scoring record this 16-year-old is setting.
