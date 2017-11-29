Viral Star Julian Newman Is a Sophomore but Dominating His 6th Season of Varsity

Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC? Fantasy Outlook for Carr, Mariota and More Viral HS Star Dominating 6th Season of Varsity The Superstar RB Prospect Not Getting Enough Hype The ‘Next Jimmer’ Is Getting Help from the Original Which Fantasy Players Are Must-Adds? Meet the RB Powering Wisconsin's Playoff Run Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances Alabama Nearly Pulls Off 3-on-5 Miracle Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron Inside the Bizarre World of Ronaldo's Endorsements Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20 He Plays Football on 2 Prosthetic Legs in Memory of His Dad Unsung Heroes of Top CFP Contenders Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire? These Elementary School Ballers Are Making a Splash Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances The Greatest CBB Dynasty Ever Is in Canada Pogba Has the Best Handshakes in Football It's Early, but Stevens Is the Coach of the Year Right Arrow Icon

Julian Newman has been a basketball viral sensation since he was in the 5th grade. The Orlando native is entering his sixth season of high-school basketball, despite only being a sophomore.

Watch the video above to see what high-school scoring record this 16-year-old is setting.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.