    Jay Cutler to Start for Dolphins vs. Broncos After Missing Game with Concussion

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium after missing the team's Week 12 loss to the New England Patriots with a concussion.

    Head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday the QB cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.

    "I think he'll be all right. We'll give him some stuff [this week]," Gase told reporters.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

