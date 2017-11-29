Jay Cutler to Start for Dolphins vs. Broncos After Missing Game with Concussion

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium after missing the team's Week 12 loss to the New England Patriots with a concussion.

Head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday the QB cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.

"I think he'll be all right. We'll give him some stuff [this week]," Gase told reporters.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.