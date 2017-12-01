Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Fotopress/Getty Images

Barcelona will look to get back on track when they face Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Saturday after dropping their first La Liga points in five matches last time out with a 1-1 draw at Valencia.

The Blaugrana came out of the Mestalla clash with a rightful sense of injustice after Lionel Messi's legitimate goal was ruled out.

But their recent form against Celta should give them huge confidence of returning to winning ways and maintaining their four-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Read on for a preview of Barca and Celta's lunchtime clash, along with viewing and scheduling details.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: Midday GMT, 7 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sport (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Connect

Preview

Celta's recent trips to the Camp Nou have not ended well for the visitors. They lost 5-0 to Barca there in 2016-17 and 6-1 the season before.

Ernesto Valverde's side were unlucky to draw against Valencia, but they were away to a good side so a point was a decent result.

On Saturday Barcelona host a Celta team who sit ninth in La Liga after an inconsistent campaign so far.

Juan Carlos Unzue's side edged a 1-0 victory at home over Leganes in the last gameweek, but they had lost three of their previous four La Liga matches prior to that.

Barca have still yet to lose a match in any competition so far this season and have won their last eight home games on the bounce.

Assuming Barcelona's attacking unit is on form, the hosts will prevail on Saturday.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

There continue to be concerns over Luis Suarez after his slow start to the new campaign, while Messi has also been uncharacteristically quiet in front of goal of late.

He last netted in La Liga over a month ago having started the 2017-18 season by scoring 12 times in 10 Spanish top-flight appearances.

The Argentinian superstar should have broken his drought against Valencia, though, and Celta will not be foolish enough to assume Messi is less of a threat than usual.

Defending will be the name of the game for the visitors as Barca can be devastating if allowed any space in attack.

Iago Aspas has been Celta's most potent attacking threat so far this term and will need to be well marshaled by Barca—he has scored seven times in his last six appearances.

Recent history suggests, though, that Barca should not have too much trouble downing the Sky Blues on Saturday and returning to winning ways as they continue their campaign to wrestle the title back from Real Madrid.