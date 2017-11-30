EPL Week 15 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Premier League makes a swift return in Week 15 of the 2017-18 campaign this weekend following a midweek melee of fixtures in the top flight.

A Saturday evening showdown between Arsenal and Manchester United headlines the slate, with both teams hoping to close the gap on runaway leaders Manchester City, who host West Ham United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, faltering Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to regain their momentum in Saturday's trip to Watford after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday.

Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge in Saturday's early kick-off looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches, and Liverpool travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion on the south coast.

Read on for a preview of the Premier League's Week 15 schedule, complete with picks for who we'll see emerge with results and a breakdown of key players to keep an eye on.

Premier League Week 15 Fixtures (Picks)

Saturday, December 2

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET (Chelsea)

Everton vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Tottenham)

West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Stoke City vs. Swansea City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Stoke City)

Leicester City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Leicester City)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Liverpool)

Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET (Manchester United)

Sunday, December 3

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET (Draw)

Manchester City vs. West Ham United, 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET (Manchester City)

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal

A great deal of pressure rests on the Arsenal midfield to contain a fit-again Paul Pogba when United travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, and Granit Xhaka arguably holds more responsibility to cage him than anybody else.

The Switzerland international is enjoying an improved campaign under manager Arsene Wenger and has started all 14 league matches this season. His stamina and work across the park is a particular boon for the Gunners, too, as was recently illustrated by Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Containing Pogba's all-action influence will be critical to Arsenal's chances of getting one over on Jose Mourinho's men, but Xhaka has previously held a reputation as a hothead, something United could look to exploit.

The midfielder arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach in May 2016 with something of a penchant for red cards, an aspect of his play he recently said had simmered down under Wenger's command, per Goal:

That being said, the electric pace of Red Devils such as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford is a weapon few teams have coped with this season, and shutting down their opportunities falls back to restricting the United midfield.

At his best, Xhaka has the potential to be a tide-turning influence in quelling the United engine, but a bad day at the office for him could see the Gunners come undone.

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Despite bagging goals against recent opponents West Bromwich Albion and Leicester, Tottenham talisman Harry Kane hasn't been able to prevent his side going three games without a win in the Premier League.

The England frontman remains joint-top scorer in the division alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 10 goals, however, and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy recently told BBC 5 live Sport the problems don't rest with the striker:

That isn't to say Kane doesn't have improvements he could be making ahead of Saturday's clash at Watford, though, as WhoScored.com pointed to his shot conversion as one of the worst on the continent:

Luckily for him, emerging Watford star Richarlison tops that list, and following a 4-2 defeat at home to United on Tuesday, Spurs will be hoping to hand the Hornets a second successive defeat at Vicarage Road.

Watford's back line has been hit with injuries to centre-backs Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos and Craig Cathcart this term, and Kane should be looking to take advantage when Tottenham make the short trip to Watford.