A-League Round 9 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Mark Brake/Getty Images

Adelaide United were incredibly brave last Tuesday when they pushed the highly rated Sydney FC all the way to extra time in the FFA Cup final, and just 10 days later they get the chance for revenge when they host the Sydneysiders on Friday night.



Both the Reds and the Sky Blues enter the opening match of Round 9 in good form, having dispatched of Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar, respectively, last weekend.



Adelaide midfielder Ryan Kitto was the hero for Adelaide in their 2-0 win over the Wanderers on Sunday, scoring a goal on either side of halftime, to ensure United claimed their third win of the campaign.



Marco Kurz's side have collected 11 points from their opening eight games, but they're still a long way behind the table-topping champions, who sit two points clear at the summit with 19 points.



Graham Arnold's charges are a $2.10 AUD favorite to add three points to that tally, according to AustralianGambling, while the Reds are at $3.20, ahead of the draw at $3.40.



Sydney's cross-town rivals, the Wanderers, host Brisbane at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday in a crucial contest between two clubs who sit inside the bottom four.



The hosts are at $1.83 to collect just their second win of the campaign, while the Roar, who are still missing one of their most experienced defenders, Jade North, are out at $4, and the draw is at $3.60.



The next match of the round sees two of the top four clubs in the competition meet, when Newcastle Jets host Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.



The Jets are coming off one of their best performances of the season, when they put four goals past Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas last Thursday night.



Former Victory midfielder Andrew Nabbout came back to haunt his former club with a brace either side of the halftime break, and he and his teammates are at $2.40 to continue their run against the other Victorian club this week.



City are coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss at home against Perth Glory, which sees them entering this one as the underdog at $2.63.



Speaking of Perth ($2.88), they are a slight outsider when they close out the round with a trip to Gosford to play Central Coast Mariners ($2.25) on Sunday night, while the Victory ($2.10) are favored to beat Wellington Phoenix ($3) in the other Sunday fixture.