Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Real Madrid finally made gains on La Liga leaders Barcelona last time out as they beat Malaga 3-2 while the Blaugrana drew with Valencia.

However, the gap between fourth-placed Real and the top spot is still eight points, and Zinedine Zidane's side face a challenging trip to Athletic Bilbao in Week 14.

A victory is a must for the La Liga champions at the San Mames Stadium on Saturday, but it will be a tough ask, even with the hosts' recent poor form.

Read on for a preview of the crucial clash, along with team news, scheduling information and viewing details.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sport (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, beIN Connect

Preview

Jose Angel Ziganda's Athletic side have endured a tough start to the 2017-18 campaign in La Liga and lie 16th following a run of five games without a win.

Real, meanwhile, were enjoying an impressive run on the road in La Liga until their last two outings.

A 13-game winning sequence away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish top flight was ended in the 2-1 defeat to Girona on October 29, which Real followed up with a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano two weeks ago.

As such, both sides have form to turn around in Saturday's clash.

Real hold the head-to-head edge having beaten Athletic home and away in La Liga in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Meanwhile, they will again be without Gareth Bale. After making his return in midweek, the Welshman won't be risked at the weekend, per Marca.

The Welsh winger came off the bench for his first minutes in two months and made a huge impact against Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, per AS:

Athletic will be tougher opponents than Fuenlabrada, though, and Real will have to be at their best if they are to take all three points.

The hosts are likely to play a cautious game against the Spanish and European champions.

However, as has been proved in recent seasons, Zidane has enough quality in his squad to break down even the most stout defence. If the likes of Ronaldo and Benzema are on song, they will be difficult to stop.