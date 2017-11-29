ESPN President John Skipper Announces Layoffs of Approximately 150 People

Mike Windle/Getty Images

ESPN president John Skipper announced Wednesday the sports network was eliminating around 150 positions within the company.

He noted the decision was based on a plan to "re-direct resources" from the studio production, digital content and technology staffs.

"We appreciate their contributions, and will assist them as much as possible in this difficult moment with severance, a 2017 bonus, the continuation of health benefits and outplacement services," Skipper wrote. "They will also appreciate your support."

It's ESPN's second series of layoffs this year. Ahiza Garcia and Frank Pallotta of CNNMoney reported the company let approximately 100 people go in April, including several high-profile reporters from its television and radio programs.

Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated reported that while most of the latest job cuts are behind-the-scenes staff, ESPN is also planning to opt against re-signing some SportsCenter anchors when their contracts run out over the next 12 months as part of further cost cutting.

In September, Cork Gaines and Mike Nudelman of Business Insider provided Nielsen figures that show the network has lost almost 13 million subscribers over the past six years, though it's noted many of those people may not have been ESPN viewers in the first place. Sports TV Ratings pointed out the company is projected to lose 100,000 more from November to December.

ESPN was also attacked by United States President Donald Trump after SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill called him a white supremacist in September:

Skipper, who didn't reference any issues facing ESPN in his announcement, concluded by saying the network will "continue to invest in ways which will best position us to serve the modern sports fan and support the success of our business."