WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 28

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The Riott Squad once again made its presence felt Tuesday night, waging war on the SmackDown women's division and leaving bodies in their wake.

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were the biggest winners of the November 28 broadcast, thanks to the effort that went into presenting them as a legitimate force. They were unstoppable, isolating their opponents until women's champion Charlotte was left to endure their pain and punishment on her own.

Arguably the best-booked act on the whole show, Riott, Logan and Morgan were the biggest winners from the explosive and newsworthy show.

Also coming out on the winner's side was Mojo Rawley, whose long-awaited heel turn was executed to perfection.

Not quite as lucky were Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, whose quest for tag team credibility took a step back courtesy of a loss to New Day.

Delve deeper into this week's most notable stars and find out why they achieved the labels they did with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.