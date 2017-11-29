WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 28November 29, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 28
The Riott Squad once again made its presence felt Tuesday night, waging war on the SmackDown women's division and leaving bodies in their wake.
Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were the biggest winners of the November 28 broadcast, thanks to the effort that went into presenting them as a legitimate force. They were unstoppable, isolating their opponents until women's champion Charlotte was left to endure their pain and punishment on her own.
Arguably the best-booked act on the whole show, Riott, Logan and Morgan were the biggest winners from the explosive and newsworthy show.
Also coming out on the winner's side was Mojo Rawley, whose long-awaited heel turn was executed to perfection.
Not quite as lucky were Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, whose quest for tag team credibility took a step back courtesy of a loss to New Day.
Delve deeper into this week's most notable stars and find out why they achieved the labels they did with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.
Winners: The Riott Squad
Ruby Riott (now with an extra T), Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan continued their path of destruction through the SmackDown women's division Tuesday night, picking up a big win and leaving a former champion incapacitated.
The trio, now known as The Riott Squad, defeated Charlotte, Natalya and Naomi in a Six-Woman Tag Team match. Not only did they capitalize on the dissension that existed between Charlotte and Natalya, they brutally assaulted and injured Naomi, leaving the two-time champion in need of medical attention.
Short of a valid or logical explanation for their viciousness, their first two weeks with the brand have resulted in solid booking that established them as a legitimate and credible threat to the more established women of the blue brand.
Logan, incredibly underutilized in her NXT run, has shown an aggression and fury that matches the tone of the group. She has been something of a revelation early in her SmackDown Live stint and could be the group's breakout star if management recognizes her strengths and plays to them.
Losers: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable were a team seemingly en route to a tag team championship opportunity against The Usos. They were riding a wave of momentum into Tuesday's show and figured to defeat The New Day to establish themselves as the next logical contenders to Jimmy and Jey's SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Instead, the duo lost clean in the center of the ring to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, killing their momentum dead.
The loss not only halts the roll the team had been on to that point, it also sent a message to fans that New Day and The Usos are the only two teams that will ever be recognized as elite players in the division.
Perhaps the loss creates frustration and channels a heel turn. If that is the case, fine. If not, the defeat is illogical and only further enhances the preconceived notion that WWE Creative only cares about New Day and The Usos.
Winner: Mojo Rawley
Mojo Rawley's heel turn on Zack Ryder, signaling the implosion of The Hype Bros, was months in the making. Though it probably should have occurred a few weeks earlier, the execution of the segment was excellent and really put over the frustration and anger that had bottled up inside of the 2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.
He was aggressive and intense, and he unloaded on the former intercontinental and United States champion, punishing him and leaving him writhing in pain as he walked stoically to the locker room.
The turn touched off a rivalry between the former tag team partners and also set the former NXT star up for a sizable push if he can deliver performances up to the expectations of management.
The only thing management will have to make sure of is that any trace of the hype gimmick goes away. It is not conducive to a successful heel run, nor was it terribly over in the first place.