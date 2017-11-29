Aaron Judge, Kristaps Porzingis Received 3 Votes in NYC Mayoral Election

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Two of New York City's most popular athletes unwittingly received some recognition in the political realm this month, as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis each received votes in the mayoral election.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Judge and Porzingis received three write-in votes apiece, per the Board of Elections certification report.

Democrat Bill de Blasio was re-elected as New York City mayor with 66.5 percent of the vote, beating out Republican Nicole Malliotakis and her 27.8 percent, according to the New York Times.

Judge and Porzingis are two of the fastest-rising stars in their respective sports.

The 25-year-old Judge is coming off a monster season in which he hit .284 with 52 home runs and 114 RBI en route to being named American League Rookie of the Year and finishing second in AL MVP voting.

Judge also helped lead the Yanks to within one win of reaching the World Series.

Team success has largely eluded Porzingis during his tenure with the Knicks, but he is quickly developing into one of the NBA's elite bigs.

After putting up 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game during his sophomore NBA campaign in 2016-17, the 22-year-old Porzingis has exploded in 2017-18 with 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest.

The Latvian star has also helped the Knicks overachieve as a whole this season, as evidenced by a 10-10 record after being picked by most to be among the NBA's cellar-dwellers.

The Yankees have the pieces in place to be World Series contenders next season and for many years to come, and while the Knicks still have some rebuilding to do, Porzingis' mere presence gives them a bright future as well.

Both the Yankees and Knicks have been searching for their next Derek Jeter and Patrick Ewing, respectively, and based on their ability and popularity, Judge and Porzingis are well on their way to filling those massive shoes.