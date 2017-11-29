NFL Week 13 Picks: Game Props, Over/Under Lines and Odds Predictions

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It's been a wild NFL season. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs were the lone undefeated team remaining after five weeks, and now they could miss the playoffs after losing five of six.

The Los Angeles Chargers looked to be done after losing their first four, but now they are just one game back of those same Chiefs in the AFC West.

And the New York Giants, once thought to be Super Bowl contenders, would have a top-three pick in the 2018 NFL draft if the season ended today.

It should be a fun ride to the finish line, but until then, here's a look at some Week 13 picks alongside write-ups on three players predicted to have monster games en route to leading their teams to victory this week.

All spreads and over/under totals are via OddsShark, while the game props are through OddsChecker.

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-1, 44 O/U)

Pick: Redskins 20, Cowboys 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 41 O/U)

Pick: Ravens 20, Lions 17

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Ravens: 1-6)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-7, 43 O/U)

Pick: Titans 24, Texans 17

Game Prop Pick: Race to 10 Points (Titans)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9.5, 40.5 O/U)

Pick: Jaguars 23, Colts 10

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Jaguars: 12-plus)

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (EVEN, 38 O/U)

Pick: Dolphins 19, Broncos 16

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 44 O/U) at New York Jets

Pick: Jets 20, Chiefs 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Chiefs Points (Under 18)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 47 O/U)

Pick: Falcons 30, Vikings 23

Game Prop Pick: Total Points (Over 51)

New England Patriots (-8.5, 48.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills

Pick: Patriots 31, Bills 17

Game Prop Pick: Highest-Scoring Half (First)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-3, 41 O/U)

Pick: Bears 20, 49ers 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Points (Under 35.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers (EVEN)

Pick: Packers 24, Buccaneers 20

Game Prop Pick: (No props available at this time.)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (-13.5, 42.5 O/U)

Pick: Chargers 28, Browns 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Browns Touchdowns (Under 2)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-4, 48 O/U)

Pick (with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley): Saints 28, Panthers 17



Pick (without them): Panthers 24, Saints 20

Game Prop Pick: Highest-Scoring Half (Second)

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 45 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Rams 24, Cardinals 17

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Rams: 7-12)

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (-7, 42.5 O/U)

Pick: Raiders 20, Giants 13

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 47 O/U) at Seattle Seahawks

Pick: Eagles 24, Seahawks 14

Game Prop Pick: Total Seahawks Points (Under 19)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5, 43.5 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 20

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Steelers: 1-6)

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to Football Outsiders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up the second-most receiving yards to No. 1 wideouts in the NFL this year (90.4). They are also ranked third-last in pass defense.

The Bucs just allowed 180 receiving yards to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills and 253 receiving yards to Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones in consecutive weeks. Although the coverage on the back end has struggled, the Bucs aren't getting much pressure up front, either, as they rank last in the NFL in sacks (15) after 11 games.

On the flip side, Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams has established a solid rapport with backup signal-caller Brett Hundley over his past four games. The fourth-year pro has accrued a team-leading 37 targets, which he has turned into 25 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Notably, Adams has done this against tough competition, as his four opponents during that span (the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears) all rank in the top half of the NFL in pass defense, per Football Outsiders.

Adams is clearly the No. 1 wide receiver on the team and should see plenty of action given Tampa Bay's struggles against the pass. Thanks to his exploits, look for the Packers to get back on the winning track to even their record at 6-6 and stay alive in the playoff race.

New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski at Buffalo Bills

Here is how New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has done against the Buffalo Bills in Western New York in his six games there, per Evan Silva of Rotoworld:





Sometimes, certain teams and players just have other teams' numbers, and that's the case with the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, the 21st-century Pats have great histories against many teams, but per Pro Football Reference, New England has gone 26-3 against Buffalo in games that quarterback Tom Brady has started.

The Pats also have an implied Vegas team total of 28.5 points, per OddsShark, and they are eight-and-a-half point favorites over the Bills.

Ultimately, it's difficult to pick someone on Buffalo who can stick with Gronk. He's a matchup nightmare for just about everybody, but this game is tailor-made for him to have another big day.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon vs. Cleveland Browns

Per OddsShark, the Los Angeles Chargers are massive 13.5-point favorites at home against the winless Cleveland Browns.

The problem Cleveland has in this contest is that its main strength (a stout run defense) has not performed as well in recent weeks. Last Sunday, the formerly struggling Cincinnati Bengals rushing attack went off for 152 rushing yards (114 of them courtesy of running back Joe Mixon).

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has largely struggled behind a banged-up offensive line since he returned from injury himself, but he rushed for 111 yards against Cleveland two weeks ago. The Detroit Lions also broke the century mark in rushing yards against Cleveland this month as well.

This Browns-Bolts game seems like one where the Chargers will just pound the rock with Melvin Gordon time and time again unless Cleveland finds a way to stop the rushing attack.

If the Chargers can take an early lead and milk some time off the clock, the Browns will be forced to go to the pass often, which plays right into the Bolts' defensive strengths. Notably, the Chargers are sixth against the pass this year, per Football Outsiders, and they are seventh in adjusted sack rate, too.

On paper, this could be a big day for Gordon and the Chargers.