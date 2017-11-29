Video of Lance Kendricks Police Stop for Speeding, Weed Released by TMZ

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a September traffic stop, and TMZ Sports released video of the incident Tuesday.

Kendricks was pulled over after going 81 mph in a 70 mph zone, and when informed by an officer that it smelled like weed in his vehicle, he admitted to possessing marijuana:

Per TMZ Sports, the stop occurred in Appleton, Wisconsin, on Sept. 2 after Kendricks had attended a game at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin.

