    Video of Lance Kendricks Police Stop for Speeding, Weed Released by TMZ

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Lance Kendricks #84 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a September traffic stop, and TMZ Sports released video of the incident Tuesday.

    Kendricks was pulled over after going 81 mph in a 70 mph zone, and when informed by an officer that it smelled like weed in his vehicle, he admitted to possessing marijuana:

    Per TMZ Sports, the stop occurred in Appleton, Wisconsin, on Sept. 2 after Kendricks had attended a game at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin.

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

