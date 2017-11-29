    Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Injured After Hitting Head on Court During Debut

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    Crossroads School's Shareef O'Neal #23 in action against Cambridge Rindge and Latin during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Saturday, January 14,, 2017, in Springfield, MA.. Cambridge Rindge and Latin won. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Shareef O'Neal—the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal—suffered an injury Monday night during the first game of his senior high school basketball season when he hit his head on the floor.

    As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, O'Neal went down hard after going up for a shot attempt during Crossroads High School's first game of the 2017-18 campaign:

    O'Neal had 31 points before the injury, but he did not return to the game, as he was placed in concussion protocol.

    He was also held out of the team's game Tuesday as a precaution, per TMZ Sports.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Explains Ejection: 'Said What I Had to Say'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Cavs Have Mixed Reviews Over LeBron’s Ejection

      Scott Sargent
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blake Injury Should Force Clippers Teardown

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report Cards for Every NBA Team So Far

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report