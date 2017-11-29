Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Injured After Hitting Head on Court During Debut

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Shareef O'Neal—the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal—suffered an injury Monday night during the first game of his senior high school basketball season when he hit his head on the floor.

As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, O'Neal went down hard after going up for a shot attempt during Crossroads High School's first game of the 2017-18 campaign:

O'Neal had 31 points before the injury, but he did not return to the game, as he was placed in concussion protocol.

He was also held out of the team's game Tuesday as a precaution, per TMZ Sports.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

