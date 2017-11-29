LGBT Fans to Be Warned About Holding Hands in Public in Russia During World Cup

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

LGBT football fans heading to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup are to be advised against holding hands in public at the tournament.

As relayed by Martha Kelner of the Guardian, the Football Against Racism in Europe (Fare) group are set to issue a guide for supporters who attend the competition. Pirar Powar, executive director of the organisation, provided an insight into some of the advice that’ll be included within it, per the report:

"The guide will advise gay people to be cautious in any place which is not seen to be welcoming to the LGBT community. The same message is there for black and ethnic minority fans—do go to the World Cup but be cautious.

"If you have gay fans walking down the street holding hands, will they face danger in doing so—that depends on which city they are in and the time of day."

Powar went on to note that while there are no laws against being gay in Russia "there is a law against the promotion of homosexuality to minors" and that "gay people have a place in Russia which is quite hidden and underground."

Per Kelner, fan groups from Germany and England are said to have requested to FIFA that the rainbow flag be hoisted at stadiums next summer during the tournament. World football's governing body are said to be considering the prospect.

Alex Kay-Jelski of The Times had his say on the advice from Fare, questioning Russia's status as host nation for the competition:

As noted by Rob Harris of the Associated Press, FIFA has pointed "to the fact there were no notable fan issues at the Confederations Cup earlier this year as evidence Russia will provide a welcoming atmosphere at the World Cup." Harris noted far more fans will be in attendance in 2018.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

Per BBC, in 2014, when Sochi, Russia, hosted the Winter Olympics, there were protests around the world against the Russian government's and laws against the promotion of homosexuality.

The 32 teams involved in the tournament will learn who they will face next summer on Friday, when the draw for the World Cup takes place in Moscow. Russia will get the tournament underway with the opening game of the competition on June 14.