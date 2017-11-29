    Ricky Aguayo, FSU Frat Fight Video from 2016 Released by TMZ

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 26: Ricky Aguayo #23 of the Florida State Seminoles looks on against the Florida Gators during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    TMZ Sports released video Wednesday morning of a December 2016 fight involving Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo in front of an FSU fraternity house.

    The video showed Aguayo fighting a man in a Santa hat in front of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house before Florida State tight end Ryan Izzo stepped in to break it up.

    Aguayo then tried to fight another man directly in front of the house, but Izzo shoved the man down and escorted Aguayo away from the scene.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

