Ricky Aguayo, FSU Frat Fight Video from 2016 Released by TMZ

TMZ Sports released video Wednesday morning of a December 2016 fight involving Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo in front of an FSU fraternity house.

The video showed Aguayo fighting a man in a Santa hat in front of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house before Florida State tight end Ryan Izzo stepped in to break it up.

Aguayo then tried to fight another man directly in front of the house, but Izzo shoved the man down and escorted Aguayo away from the scene.

