Arsenal Star Santi Cazorla Announces Latest Injury Setback and Surgery

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has undergone yet another surgery, as his bad luck with injuries continues.

The Spain international hasn't played for the Gunners since suffering an Achilles injury in a UEFA Champions League match in October 2016, per Football365. He was originally expected to miss just a few months, but the injury has dragged on, with multiple complications arising.

Cazorla has now confirmed yet another setback:

Per Sky Sports, the quote translated to: "Some discomfort in the tendon that had dragged the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery. It is delaying the date of return to the playing fields, I maintain the illusion and motivation to enjoy my great passion, soccer."

The 32-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2012 and quickly became one of the team's most pivotal players after his move from Malaga. Known as an elite passer with exceptional range and vision, he proved an excellent fit for manager Arsene Wenger's system built around quick movement and possession.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Per Football365, this latest issue nearly resulted in him having his foot amputated.

While Cazorla still has faith he'll play for Arsenal again, some believe his career with the Gunners as a player is over. Sportswriter Jonny Singer is one of them:

Even if he manages to make a full recovery, it will be difficult to regain his form and fitness having spent so much time away from the pitch. There will likely be a spot for him at Arsenal as long as he remains committed to returning, but the Gunners will be prepared for the possibility of it never happening at this point.