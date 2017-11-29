PSG Transfer News: Neymar's Dad Addresses Latest Real Madrid Rumours

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Neymar's father and agent has responded to the latest rumours linking the Paris Saint-Germain star with Real Madrid, saying his son will not join Los Blancos in the near future but could do so in a few years.

The Brazil international only moved to the French capital last summer but has been consistently linked with Los Blancos since. Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, Neymar has denied the speculation, but the rumours have persisted.

His father, who also acts as his agent, has now told Fox Sports (h/t Metro) he's not currently thinking about a return to La Liga, although he refused to close the door on a transfer completely:

“Things can change a lot.

“Right now, there is no thought and answering this is just discussing an impossibility.

“I can't talk about negotiations in five or six years.

“Neymar has a lengthy contract at PSG and has just arrived.

“We've been here for three months and there is already talk of an exit. It is difficult to talk about these things."

While the 25-year-old has been a hit on the pitch for PSG so far―he has already scored eight goals in 10 Ligue 1 starts―his short spell in France has been filled with drama. He had a public row with team-mate Edinson Cavani in a match against Lyon, and he even ended up apologising to the whole team, according to L'Equipe (h/t AS).

There have also been persistent rumours he does not get along with manager Unai Emery, as he's said to be upset he's not getting enough preferential treatment, per Le Parisien (h/t Sport).

On top of that, speculation regarding a move to Real has only grown, and the Sunday Mirror's Steve Stammers ramped things up a notch earlier in November when he reported Neymar "seems certain to leave France and return to Spain next season."

Such a move would seem unlikely just one year after PSG made him the most expensive player in the world. It took Les Parisiens over €200 million to bring the Brazilian to France.

Los Blancos have tremendous financial ability, but even they would struggle to come up with a similar fee to facilitate a move. Real also have plenty of attacking talent as it is, especially in the wide areas.

Neymar may end up in the Spanish capital one day, but a summer move seems next to impossible, unless he has a major falling out in France and all parties decide it is in their best interest to move on.