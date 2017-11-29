Best Moves Washington Redskins Can Make in 2018 Offseason

8 of 8

Jay Gruden has had his moments in Washington, notably becoming the first head coach since Joe Gibbs in the 90s to guide the franchise to back-to-back winning seasons.

Even so, the bottom line speaks loudest in the NFL. This one says the Redskins are facing up to three seasons out of four without the playoffs on Gruden's watch.

Ditching Gruden for a defensive-minded head coach can give the Redskins the more measured guidance they need to make their talent count each week. There needs to be a greater commitment to team-specific game-planning, as well as better situational tactics, such as clock management and maintaining the run-pass balance when a game demands it.

Whoever takes the reins after Gruden should be buoyed by the addition of a new defensive coordinator. Greg Manusky has done some good things this season, but his approach is too throwback, too dedicated to a mantra of simply beating people up, rather than taking a more thoughtful route to stymying offenses each week.

There has also been an inconsistency between being aggressive and slipping into passive defense. It was most obvious during the late collapse against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, when Manusky's defense wilted in crunch time.

Afterwards, Swearinger suggested the Redskins weren't adequately prepared for the challenges of the two-minute drill, per Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post.

A bolder approach all game long is needed to help a more talented defense reach its full potential. One name the Redskins should consider is Todd Bowles.

He hasn't cut it as head coach of the New York Jets, but Bowles was an outstanding defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals before moving to the Big Apple. He was a blitz-happy play-caller who designed some of the more chic and aggressive pressures in the league.

Bowles, who won a Super Bowl as a safety with the Redskins, should be running Washington's defense in 2018.

There is enough talent for the Redskins to field a playoff team next year. What Washington needs is another offseason of determined commitment to fixing obvious weaknesses.

Last year it was the defensive line, but in 2018 it has to be safety, inside linebacker, wide receiver and guard. Putting those things in place for a new coach will make this team a force next season.

