Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

Week 13 is here, meaning there are only a handful of games left in the 2017 NFL season. But for some fantasy owners, this is the final week of the regular season and the playoffs begin next week.

It's never too late to pick a player up off the waiver wire, but the list of free agents available is probably quite thin at this point. What does that mean? It means that you have to play with the hand you're dealt. Before finalizing your starting lineup this week, make sure to check out each player's matchups and the guys warming the bench.

This week's ultimate sleeper could be right under your nose, so don't miss out on playing him. Here, we'll take a quick look at each fantasy position's Top 10 players heading into Week 13, with a sleeper pick for each position group.

Week 13 Quarterbacks Rankings

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

2. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Seattle Seahawks

4. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Washington Redskins

5. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Cleveland Browns

6. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals

8. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys

9. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints

10. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sleeper: Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings

By now, you've all probably heard that Case Keenum is doing quite well as the interim (maybe permanent?) quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, but is he worth a flier in fantasy this week against the Atlanta Falcons?

Short answer, yes. Long answer, here's why:

Keenum is coming off a 27.28 point performance this past week against a stingy Detroit Lions defense. He has scored at least 17.20 fantasy points in his last four outings, throwing nine touchdowns and three interceptions over that span.

Not only is he owned in just 47 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Wednesday morning, but he's also going up against an Atlanta Falcons defense ranked in the middle of the pack (16th) in giving up fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

If you're in need of a signal-caller to guide your team to the playoffs, Keenum could be the answer you're looking for.

Week 13 Wide Receivers Rankings

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Minnesota Vikings

3. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

5. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Atlanta Falcons

6. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Green Bay Packers

7. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Carolina Panthers

8. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Cleveland Browns

9. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Washington Redskins

10. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sleeper: Corey Coleman, Cleveland Browns

As exciting and downright awesome it is to have Josh Gordon returning to the world of fantasy football, he is not this week's sleeper for the wide receiving position. However, there is one receiver for the Browns who deserves some recognition this week.

Corey Coleman has battled injuries during his first two years in the league, but that hasn't stopped him from being productive anytime he takes the field. Since returning from injury this season, Coleman has hauled in nine receptions for 144 yards in two games.

Seeing at least eight targets in his past two games is a good sign of things to come for Coleman, even if Gordon does return to play significant snaps this season. Even if Gordon is on the field, there's no doubt who Cleveland's quarterbacks have better chemistry with. Coleman is Cleveland's No. 1 wideout right now, and he's available in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Going up against the Los Angeles Chargers could be a tougher task than some might expect, but Coleman will get a lot of volume no matter what.

Week 13 Running Back Rankings

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) vs. Carolina Panthers

3. Todd Gurley II (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Indianapolis Colts

5. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. Carolina Panthers

6. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Cleveland Browns

7. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. New England Patriots

8. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. San Francisco 49ers

9. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Chicago Bears

10. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints

Sleeper: Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins

I've been down the Kenyan Drake road once before this season, and I told myself that I was going to let myself get hurt again. But here we are, Week 13, and he's my sleeper for the running back position.

Drake hasn't set the world on fire this season since Jay Ajayi traded over to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he'll have the opportunities and touches this week to do so. With Damien Williams expected to miss some time and Senorise Perry in concussion protocol, the bell-cow role in the Dolphins offense is up for the taking.

Drake hasn't been great when given the ball, but he's shown some potential to make big plays in the open field, highlighted by his 82-yard performance two weeks ago on just seven carries.

Owned in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues, there's still a chance that he's available on your waiver wire. And if he is, he'd be worth scooping up even if he is going up against the Denver Broncos this week.

Week 13 Tight Ends Rankings

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. New York Jets

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Seattle Seahawks

4. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. New York Giants

6. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Houston Texans

7. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Cleveland Browns

8. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Atlanta Falcons

9. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Vernon Davis (Washington Redskins) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sleeper: Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati Bengals

How much do you believe in touchdown-dependent tight ends?

There isn't much to say about the tight end position in fantasy this season, other than "yikes." Besides the usual suspects of Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz, no other tight end has consistently put up points, leaving many fantasy owners looking for scraps at the bottom of the barrel on the waiver wire.

And near enough the bottom of the barrel, fantasy owners may find Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft, who has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games.

Sure, Kroft has only racked up 26 yards over those past two games, but it's the touchdowns that matter, right?

He's available in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues and could come up with a goal-line score if you're truly desperate for someone to make some noise on your team. Kroft is the ultimate boom or bust player this week.

Week 13 Defense Rankings

1. Jacksonville

2. Los Angeles Chargers

3. Tennessee

4. Baltimore

5. New England

6. Denver

7. Chicago

8. Pittsburgh

9. Miami

10. Los Angeles Rams

Sleeper: Oakland Raiders

OK, so maybe Kroft isn't exactly the ultimate boom or bust fantasy option this week.

The Oakland Raiders defense has been beyond bad this season, racking up just 35 total fantasy points heading into Week 13. But this week could be an interesting play for the Raiders defense, as this unit goes up against the injury-riddled New York Giants, who will be starting Geno Smith under center.

Not only is Eli Manning not playing this week, it's possible that interim No. 1 wideout Sterling Shepard could be out too after missing two straight games with migraines. But even if he can play, can Smith even get him the ball?

The Raiders defense could blitz all game and not pay for it against Smith. Is it worth the risk to pick up Oakland on a flier? Maybe. At worst, it's unlikely that Oakland's defense will score negative points against a very poor offense in Week 13.

Week 13 Kicker Rankings

1. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals

2. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

3. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Detroit Lions

4. Ryan Succop (Tennessee Titans) vs. Houston Texans

5. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Carolina Panthers

6. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Minnesota Vikings

7. Nick Novak (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Cleveland Browns

8. Josh Lambo (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Indianapolis Colts

9. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) vs. New York Giants

10. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sleeper: Dan Bailey, Dallas Cowboys

Ladies and gentlemen, the fantasy player that Cowboys fans have been waiting for is finally returning from his recent absence from the team.

Yeah, that's right. Kicker Dan Bailey is back!

Bailey has missed the last three games with a groin injury but is active this week to take on the Washington Redskins. Bailey has one of the strongest legs in the league when healthy and would be a good addition to a Dallas team that has struggled to put points on the board. Having a weapon like Bailey back may not solve Dallas' problems winning football games, but that's not a problem for fantasy owners.

If the Cowboys offense can get past the 50-yard line, Bailey is nearly in field goal range. Owned in just 23 percent of Yahoo leagues, Bailey could be a nice plug-in for your starting lineup.

