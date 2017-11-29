Jose Mourinho Jokes Romelu Lukaku's Poor Form Is Down to Lack of Boot Sponsor

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has joked that Romelu Lukaku's recent struggles in front of goal can be partly attributed to the fact he doesn't have a boot sponsor at the moment.

While his team-mates were clinical in the 4-2 win over Watford on Tuesday in the Premier League, Lukaku again wasted a number of chances in front of goal. And his manager insisted the boots he's donning aren't helping his cause.

"At this moment he doesn't have a contract with any brand," per Kieran Gill of the MailOnline. "That's why he's playing with black boots. He finished his deal and now he is waiting for the right offer, and he is playing in black boots. I think he needs a brand to give him the right boots and to pay him the right money so he goes back to goals."

Sky Sports Premier League posted the following image of the blacked-out boots the striker is sporting:

Mourinho went on to say that Lukaku is an "Amazing player, amazing professional, great condition, great colleague. I couldn't be happier with him."

Lukaku enjoyed a prolific beginning to his career at Old Trafford, and while his overall record of 12 goals in 21 games remains impressive, the goals have dried up a little, with just one strike in his last 11 outings.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph believes the forward may benefit from a couple of matches on the bench at the moment:

Earlier in the campaign the prospect of leaving Lukaku out wasn't something United could comprehend. But with Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning in recent weeks, Mourinho has another high-class option to call upon at the top end of the pitch.

Speaking to BT Sport (h/t Jaime Wright of the MailOnline), United legend Rio Ferdinand suggested the mercurial Swede may pose a problem for the Belgium international.

"I think that maybe the bigger problem for him is Ibrahimovic being there," said the former defender. "Mentally, having a big striker behind you who wants to play, that's a pressure [coming] from within, and sometimes people find that hard to deal with."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

While dropping Lukaku would be a big story given the amount of money United spent to bring him to the club, with so many matches coming up before the end of 2017, it may make sense for Mourinho to rotate his strikers.

Still, the 24-year-old has long proved himself as one of the best goalscorers in European football. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes a glut of goals is around the corner:

Overall it's hard not to be impressed by Lukaku's start to life at Old Trafford, as so often many players can be swallowed up at such a massive football club.

Lukaku has scored important goals, contributed to the team in general play and helped give the Red Devils a different kind of edge in the final third. You sense there's plenty more to come from him in the famous red jersey this season and for many years to come.