Coby Fleener Placed on Injured Reserve After Suffering Concussion

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener was placed on injured reserve Saturday after he suffered a concussion in Week 12, according to the Advocate's Nick Underhill.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Saints promoted tight end Garrett Griffin to the active roster to take Fleener's place.

Fleener was healthy through the first 11 weeks of the season, but he was forced to leave the Saints' Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with the fifth concussion of his career, according to the Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein.

Prior to hitting the shelf, Fleener provided pass-catching reinforcements with a modest 22 receptions for 295 yards and a pair of scores. During his first year in the Big Easy, Fleener proved more active with 50 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns.

Without Fleener, the Saints should lean on Josh Hill to operate as their primary pass-catching tight end while Michael Hoomanawanui continues to hold down the fort as a steady blocker along the line of scrimmage.