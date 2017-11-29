NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 13 Super Bowl Odds, Standings, Playoff Projections

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

We are just five weeks away from the end of the NFL regular season, and the conference, division and wild-card races are beginning to take shape.

In the AFC, it's a two-horse race for the top seed, while the fight for the AFC South crown and wild-card spots should go down to Week 17.

The NFC is a bit more clear-cut, as it looks like eight teams will be fighting for six playoff spots. That being said, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to have the clear edge on their opponents heading into the final stretch.

Here's a look at the standings, Super Bowl odds (via OddsShark) and some playoff projections.

AFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)

2. New England Patriots (9-2)

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

Wild Card

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)

6. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Out of Playoffs

7. Buffalo Bills (6-5)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

9. Oakland Raiders (5-6)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (5-6)

11. New York Jets (4-7)

12. Miami Dolphins (4-7)

13. Houston Texans (4-7)

14. Denver Broncos (3-8)

15. Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-11)

NFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-3)

4. New Orleans Saints (8-3)

Wild Card

5. Carolina Panthers (8-3)

6. Atlanta Falcons (7-4)

Out of Playoffs

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-4)

8. Detroit Lions (6-5)

9. Green Bay Packers (5-6)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

11. Washington Redskins (5-6)

12. Arizona Cardinals (5-6)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

14. Chicago Bears (3-8)

15. New York Giants (2-9)

16. San Francisco 49ers (1-10)

Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl LII Odds (via OddsShark)

1. New England Patriots: 5-2



2. Philadelphia Eagles: 4-1

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-1

4. Minnesota Vikings: 10-1



5. New Orleans Saints: 12-1

6. Atlanta Falcons: 12-1

7. Los Angeles Rams: 12-1

8. Seattle Seahawks: 20-1

9. Carolina Panthers: 20-1

10. Los Angeles Chargers: 20-1



11. Kansas City Chiefs: 25-1

12. Jacksonville Jaguars: 33-1

13. Tennessee Titans: 33-1

14. Baltimore Ravens: 40-1

15. Oakland Raiders: 50-1

16. Detroit Lions: 66-1

17. Washington Redskins: 66-1

18. Buffalo Bills: 80-1

19. Arizona Cardinals: 100-1

20. Cincinnati Bengals: 100-1

21. Dallas Cowboys: 125-1

22. Green Bay Packers: 125-1

23. Houston Texans: 250-1

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 250-1

25. Denver Broncos: 500-1

26. New York Jets: 500-1

27. Miami Dolphins: 500-1

28. Chicago Bears: 1,000-1

29. Indianapolis Colts: 1,000-1

30. New York Giants: Eliminated

31. San Francisco 49ers: Eliminated

32. Cleveland Browns: Eliminated

AFC Playoff Projections

Top Two Seeds

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will easily claim the top two seeds in the AFC playoffs. That's not exactly a hot take, of course, considering they are both a full two games ahead of the rest of the conference field.

The guess here is that the Steelers hold serve at home and beat the Pats at Heinz Field in Week 15, which will help land them the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. New England will settle at the second spot.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could have made this race for the wild-card bye interesting with a win on Sunday, but they fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-24. The Jags beat the Steelers earlier this year and would win a hypothetical one-on-one tiebreaker against them.

However, Jacksonville has to make up two games in the standings and finish higher than the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, and those are not easy tasks.

Wild Cards

Flip a coin to determine the AFC South winner. Regardless of whether Jacksonville or Tennessee wins the division, the second-place finisher will almost certainly grab a wild-card spot.

The guess here is that Tennessee, which beat Jacksonville earlier this season and hosts the Jags again in Week 17, will take the crown. The Jaguars will grab the fifth seed.

But which two teams will be facing the Titans and Jaguars in the playoffs?

Out of the AFC West, look for the Los Angeles Chargers to jump the Kansas City Chiefs and win the division. The Bolts look fantastic right now, while the Chiefs have lost five of their last six games.

Although L.A. is down a game in the standings and sitting on the wrong end of a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Chiefs, the Bolts are just the better team at the moment. It's possible that Kansas City doesn't even finish with a winning record at this point.

The other wild-card team will be the Baltimore Ravens, who should be favored in every game the rest of the way sans a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Look for them to finish 10-6 and head to Tennessee while the Jags fly cross-country to face the Chargers.

NFC Playoff Projection

Top Two Seeds

The Philadelphia Eagles should cruise to the NFC's No. 1 seed. They have a tough two-game stretch ahead thanks to road games with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, but after that the Eagles should be favored in matchups with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders. A 13-3 record seems like a worst-case scenario.

Given that many of the other NFC powers are playing each other multiple times down the stretch, it's possible that no other team in the conference hits that 13-win mark to challenge Philly.

The pick for the second seed is the New Orleans Saints, who rolled off eight straight victories before losing 26-20 to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. The Saints were without their top two cornerbacks (Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley), and when they are back in the mix, the team should be firing on all cylinders again. It also helps that three of the Saints' last five games are at home.

Wild Cards

The NFC South division should have three teams in the playoffs this year. The Carolina Panthers already have eight wins and will be favored against the 4-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 5-6 Green Bay Packers at home. As long as they take care of business in those two games, they should get in with a 10-6 record at worst.

The Atlanta Falcons' victory over the Seattle Seahawks looms large, as that's the reason they are sitting ahead of Seattle in the standings despite the teams' current tie.

Atlanta's schedule down the stretch is difficult: The Falcons face Carolina and Minnesota in addition to New Orleans twice. However, Seattle's schedule isn't easy either, with matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. Look for Atlanta to hold off Seattle and land the conference's sixth seed.

In the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams have two games where they are the clear favorites (at Arizona and home vs. San Francisco). If they win those and find a way to win one of their other three games, then 11-5 will most likely do the trick for the division. Look for them to host the Panthers in the wild-card round.

The NFC North will go to the Minnesota Vikings, who will finish with an 11-5 record and just short of a bye. Two games at Atlanta and Carolina in the next few weeks will be difficult, and it's possible they'll be seeing the return of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from a broken collarbone in a December 23 matchup.

Still, Minnesota could be on its way to being the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium (the game is at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this year).