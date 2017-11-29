Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The end is in sight for the 2017 NFL regular season, and that means we are in the important home stretch of the fantasy football season.

While many of the daily fantasy football games will continue to Week 17 and others will allow fantasy football players to compete into the postseason, most traditional leagues will conclude with the last regular-season game in Week 14, followed by the fantasy playoffs in Week 15 and the league championship game in Week 16.

At this time of the year, finding a quarterback who can actually make a contribution to a winning effort is usually as difficult as it gets for fantasy owners. However, Week 13 offers two potential bonuses among deep sleepers.

Deep sleepers are defined as players who have less than 25 percent ownership in Yahoo fantasy leagues. We offer our list of deep sleepers available at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. These players can help needy fantasy owners in 12- or 14-team leagues.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco

There is hope in San Francisco as Garoppolo gets his first start with the 49ers, and he gives desperate fantasy owners a move they can make that could turn the final weeks of the season into a miraculous development.

However, that's why they call it fantasy football. There is not much of a track record when it comes to Garoppolo. While he was with the Patriots, the 26-year-old earned a solid reputation as a smart backup who learned the system well while working under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady.

Garoppolo was drafted out of Eastern Illinois in 2014, and he had a solid effort in his rookie season while playing in relief in six games. He barely got off the bench the following year, but he became a legitimate trade option around the league last year when he moved into the No. 1 position during Brady's four-game suspension.

Garoppolo started two of those games before injuries took him out of the lineup, and his numbers for the season were impressive. He completed 43 of 63 passes for 502 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. That was good enough to legitimize him in the eyes of many fantasy owners—as well as NFL general managers.

The trade deadline move to San Francisco has required a great effort from the 49ers coaches and Garoppolo to learn a new system. The quarterback came into the Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks and threw two passes, one of which was a touchdown.

Now he gets to start against a Chicago Bears defense that is injured and beaten up. The Niners seem closer to finding their direction than the Bears, so he could have a good game. It's time to roll the dice on the highly touted Garoppolo.

RB Corey Clement, Philadelphia

The options are plentiful in Philadelphia, and with LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi in the backfield, Clement is truly a super sleeper.

When the Eagles are putting together their game plan during the week, there would not seem to be enough touches to give Clement much consideration, but he is making the most of every opportunity, and head coach Doug Pederson is not writing him off.

Clement had five touches in Week 12 against the Bears, gaining 27 rushing yards and catching one pass for 12 yards. Clement scored two touchdowns in Week 9 against Denver, and one more in the Eagles' following game against the Dallas Cowboys.

While fantasy owners are not going to get a lot of action from Clement, he has shown that he will make his opportunities count, and that's why he is worth a look for those who are desperate for running back action.

It could be tough on the road against the Seahawks, but Clement will not back down.

WR Seth Roberts, Oakland

Roberts should get the opportunity he has been looking for in Week 13 when the Raiders take on the hapless Giants, and he could go far beyond the numbers fantasy owners usually hope for from deep sleepers.

Roberts is normally just another backup receiver who sees the field every so often and will hear his number called three or four times a game. He was targeted three times in Week 12 against the Broncos, and he caught two passes.

But he could become a star against the Giants, at least as far as fantasy owners are concerned. Michael Crabtree will not be in the lineup due to a suspension for his fight with Broncos defensive back Aqib Talib, while Amari Cooper is battling multiple injuries (head and ankle) and will be limited.

Roberts has caught 24 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown to this point, and while he is not a burner, he can get open, and quarterback Derek Carr is comfortable throwing to him.

Roberts had five touchdowns as a slot receiver last year, and he is capable of doing quite a bit of damage when he is featured.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona

One of the deepest of the deep sleepers, Seals-Jones is an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M who has the size to use his 6'5", 243-pound frame to get open and make key plays in the red zone.

Seals-Jones caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, and he showed quite a bit of athleticism in making one difficult catch.

He had opened eyes in Week 11 by catching three passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans.

He appears to be quite a bit more dangerous than Jermaine Gresham at this point, and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert likes throwing to him. Seals-Jones figures to be involved in the offense on throwing downs against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seals-Jones has been targeted just 12 times for the season, but he has seven catches. Bruce Arians has been looking for receiving options, and Seals-Jones appears to have decent potential in that area.