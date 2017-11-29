WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 28

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Raw general manager Kurt Angle revealed how a new No. 1 contender for Enzo Amore's Cruiserweight Championship would be determined during Monday's show.

This might seem like a trivial storyline development, but it's a bigger step in the right direction than some may realize.

205 Live is the home of the cruiserweights, but they are still part of the Raw roster. Having them appear in more segments with the GM and other Superstars from the red brand will help make it feel like the division is being taken seriously.

Rich Swann won the first of two Fatal 4-Way matches on Monday. He will have to go through whoever wins the second Fatal 4-Way on next week's Raw if he hopes to earn a shot at the title.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's show.