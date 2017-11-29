WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 28

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 28November 29, 2017
Raw general manager Kurt Angle revealed how a new No. 1 contender for Enzo Amore's Cruiserweight Championship would be determined during Monday's show.
This might seem like a trivial storyline development, but it's a bigger step in the right direction than some may realize.
205 Live is the home of the cruiserweights, but they are still part of the Raw roster. Having them appear in more segments with the GM and other Superstars from the red brand will help make it feel like the division is being taken seriously.
Rich Swann won the first of two Fatal 4-Way matches on Monday. He will have to go through whoever wins the second Fatal 4-Way on next week's Raw if he hopes to earn a shot at the title.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's show.
Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar
- Announcer Vic Joseph mentioned how this week's show marks the one-year anniversary of 205 Live.
- Amore's mic was off during his entrance so nobody could hear him. The show immediately cut to a recap from last week so we didn't have to see him mouthing words into a dead mic.
- It looks like Amore is going to be one of those champions who barely ever wrestles like Jinder Mahal. It's a smart way to hide his shortcomings.
Enzo Amore and Noam Dar opened the show by bragging about the success of his Zo Train followers in recent weeks.
Rich Swann took on Dar in the opening match after Amore criticized his stable for allowing Swann to win the first of the Fatal 4-Way matches on Monday.
These two have been in numerous tag team and singles bouts, so they know each other well enough to put on a good show every time they get in the ring.
Having Amore at ringside to distract Swann occasionally gave Dar an advantage, but he wasn't able to overcome a Phoenix Splash.
Amore was visibly upset at his stablemate for losing and warned him to get a win or risk being kicked out of the group. The outcome was predictable, but the action was entertaining enough.
Grade: C+
Jack Gallagher vs. Kalisto
- Gallagher is developing a nice scowl. Every good British villain has one.
- You would think it would be hard to wrestle in dress shoes, but Gallagher pulls it off.
- Another promo aired for Hideo Itami's upcoming debut after the match. Commentator Nigel McGuinness put him over as one of the best strikers in the business.
The Brian Kendrick accompanied Jack Gallagher to the ring for a match against Kalisto. The former cruiserweight champion was hoping to get back on track after losing to Amore at Survivor Series.
Gentleman Jack controlled the first few minutes of the match with a series of submissions and punishing strikes to keep his high-flying opponent grounded.
The Lucha Dragon eventually made a comeback and hit all his big signature moves to get the crowd back into the match after a few slow minutes.
Just as it looked like he was going to win, Kendrick attacked Kalisto and caused a disqualification. This match had more technical prowess than Swann vs. Dar, but it wasn't given as much time.
Grade: B-
Tony Nese and Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali
- Gulak is definitely the most enthusiastic person to ever put together a PowerPoint presentation. His devotion to this gimmick is amazing, and it has made him one of the bright spots in the division.
- The crowd was chanting "PowerPoint" at the start of the match. That probably never happened at any Microsoft events.
- Why wouldn't Amore accompany Nese and Gulak to the ring? Is he playing favorites with his stable?
The four competitors who will compete in next Monday's Fatal 4-Way took part in a tag team match to close this week's show.
Zo Train members Tony Nese and Drew Gulak teamed up to take on Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander. While their interests are temporarily aligned, Ali and Alexander had a confrontation backstage about who would become the No. 1 contender.
All four of these men are gifted wrestlers, but they can only do so much when they are thrown into repetitive situations. It feels like we have seen every combination of tag team match the cruiserweight division can give us.
Nese and Gulak scored the win after some confusion led to Ali knocking Alexander off the apron before getting rolled up by The Premier Athlete.
This match could have been much better considering the level of talent involved, but it was nice to see Nese and Gulak have their hands raised for once.
Grade: C
