    Penn State OC Joe Moorhead Reportedly Will Become Mississippi State HC

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 3: Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Beaver Stadium on September 3, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    The Mississippi State Bulldogs reportedly turned to the Big Ten to fill their vacant head coach position Tuesday.

    According to Brett McMurphy, sources said Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will assume the position after Dan Mullen left to become the coach of the Florida Gators. McMurphy noted the deal with Moorhead is "expected to be completed in [the] next few days."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

