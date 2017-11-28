Penn State OC Joe Moorhead Reportedly Will Become Mississippi State HC

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Mississippi State Bulldogs reportedly turned to the Big Ten to fill their vacant head coach position Tuesday.

According to Brett McMurphy, sources said Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will assume the position after Dan Mullen left to become the coach of the Florida Gators. McMurphy noted the deal with Moorhead is "expected to be completed in [the] next few days."

