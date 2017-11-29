Peach Bowl 2018: Date, Game Time, TV Schedule and Matchup Prediction

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

The Group of Five schools haven't received any respect from the College Football Playoff committee this season, but the best team from the lesser conferences has a chance to prove a point in one of the New Year's Six bowls.

The UCF Knights have been the top Group of Five team throughout the season, and if they finish their unbeaten regular season with a win in The American Championship over Memphis, they will get a chance to play one of the perennial powers of the sport.

A trip to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl would most likely set the Knights up with a showdown against the loser of the ACC or SEC Championship based on the location of the game.

Regardless of who the Knights line up against, they will have a chance to be the third Group of Five team to win a New Year's Six game since the inception of the playoff format in 2014.

Peach Bowl Information

Date: Monday, January 1, 2018

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Matchup Prediction

UCF vs. Georgia

Beating a team twice in the regular season is no easy task, but that's what UCF has to accomplish in order to secure a spot in the New Year's Six.

Scott Frost and the Knights will take on Memphis at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday for The American Championship.

The Knights, who are stuck at No. 14 in the playoff rankings, haven't been able to impress the committee, but they have earned praise from some college football analysts such as Joey Galloway of ESPN, as Juan Toribio of Knights247 noted:

WFTV's Joe Kepner further pointed out the disrespect in relation to UCF's ranking by the week:

UCF is led by McKenzie Milton, who has lit up opposing defenses including Memphis' on September 30, for 3,301 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while only tossing six interceptions.

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The defense of the Knights hasn't been impressive in the points-conceded department, but the offense has answered every call, and there's no reason to think they won't win another shootout at home with a bowl berth on the line.

When it comes to picking UCF's opponent for the Peach Bowl, it can be a little difficult given how many ways the power conference championship games can go on Saturday.

Atlanta is traditionally home to the SEC during the regular season, and it wouldn't be shocking if the loser of the SEC Championship ended up back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year's Day.

The SEC is usually affiliated with the Sugar Bowl, but with one of the national semifinals taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, this season, Atlanta seems like the best destination.

With Auburn playing terrific football at the moment, Georgia may end up in Atlanta on January 1 with two losses to the Tigers on its resume.

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

If Georgia is available, it would be a great fit for the Peach Bowl since the fanbase doesn't have to travel far. It would also be a great venue for UCF fans, who just have to drive a few hours from Orlando.

A projected matchup between UCF and Georgia would also mark the first time an SEC team has taken on a Group of Five opponent in the new playoff format. The Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten have all had schools face the best Group of Five team in the past three years.

This game would also give UCF a chance to prove what it's been wanting to all season. Since they were ranked low in the initial playoff ranking, the Knights have been hungry to knock off a perennial power conference team they wouldn't have an opportunity to face during the regular season.

