How Does 2017 Compare to Patriots' Recent Championship Seasons?

CHRIS O'MEARA/Associated Press

Regular-Season Record: 14-2

Super Bowl Outcome: 24-21 over Philadelphia Eagles

Strengths

Once again, Brady and Vinatieri were around for the entire Patriots run. By 2004, Brady was even more dangerous as a passer. This time, though, he had better skill players to lean on. David Patten and David Givens each reached the 800-yard mark receiving. More importantly, offseason acquisition Corey Dillon became the workhorse back New England had been missing.

Dillon finished the regular season with an impressive 1,635 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots offense ranked fourth in scoring in 2004, averaging 27.3 points per game. Defensively, they weren't quite as good as the season before, but the difference was marginal. New England finished the season tied for second (with Philadelphia) in points allowed with 16.2 per game.

Sacks were up for the Patriots defense (45) and down significantly for the offense (just 26 allowed) from the year before.

Weaknesses

The Patriots of 2004 had very few weaknesses to speak of. Aside from not having a legitimate playmaking receiver, the biggest weakness of 2004 came in the form of injuries. The Patriots lost starting cornerbacks Ty Law and Tyrone Poole during the regular season.

Team Trends

There were two big trends for the 2004 Patriots. The first was that New England, the defending champion, was the team to beat all year long. Finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record, that followed the Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl.

The second was the patchwork secondary New England had to put together after injuries to Law and Poole. Part of the replacement crew included the same Troy Brown that led the Patriots in receiving back in 2001—now playing cornerback.

The then-unknown group of Brown, Asante Samuel and Randall Gay prompted Eagles receiver Freddie Mitchell to say he didn't know New England's defensive backs heading into Super Bowl XXXIX.

"Freddie Mitchell bit off more than he could chew," Patriots safety Rodney Harrison said after the Super Bowl, per Tim Smith of the New York Daily News. "I bet he knows our number now."

Competition Level

As is the case this season, the Steelers, 15-1 in the regular season, provided the only real competition for the Patriots in the AFC. That was the rookie season of Ben Roethlisberger, and the rookie wasn't able to keep up with New England in the postseason.

The Patriots trounced the Steelers 41-27 in the AFC title game.

The Eagles brought a bigger challenge in Super Bowl XXXIX, but ultimately, there was no one in New England's class in 2004. Yes, the Eagles pulled within a field goal in the big game, but they did so with less than two minutes remaining and didn't get the chance to mount a final drive until there was less than a minute remaining. New England's smothering defense proved too much.

Overall Comparison

Once again (there's a theme here), New England's defense isn't quite on the level of those from the early dynasty years. The pass rush is definitely a step below. This was the last Super Bowl victory for New England that included Vinatieri, and Stephen Gostkowski hasn't been nearly as reliable this season. Brady, though, is as good as ever.

The competition level this season is perhaps a step up from that of the 2004 season, though not necessarily in the conference. Even though the Patriots are defending their title, they aren't the only team to beat. The Eagles have a better record and there are a few teams in the NFC who could pose a legitimate threat in the big one.

The Patriots have a more lethal collection of pass-catchers than they had in 2004, but they don't have the bruising workhorse back that Dillon was. Overall, the Patriots offense isn't that much better now than it was in 2004. This year's offense is averaging a little more than 50 yards per game more than the 2004 offense but just 2.2 points per game more.

The 2004 Patriots had one of the league's best offenses and a true shutdown defense. This was one of the most complete Super Bowl teams we've ever seen.

Comparison Grade: minus-two