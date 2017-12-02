WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Superstars Who Deserve Biggest Push Leading to PPV

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Clash of Champions is the final WWE pay-per-view of the year and the last stop before 2018 starts the immediate ramp up to the Royal Rumble and, eventually, WrestleMania 34.

This is where WWE will need to wrap up some storylines and make the judgment calls on which wrestlers it will push during the Road to WrestleMania and which performers will start to fade into obscurity.

SmackDown Live has a more shallow pool to draw from than Raw but still boasts plenty of talented Superstars who will all be vying for the few coveted spots available at this event.

Furthermore, while getting booked for the card is one thing, but coming out on top and winning your match is an entirely different animal.

By the end of Clash of Champions, the best-case scenario will be that a wide range of the SmackDown roster come out of it looking stronger than before, win or lose.

Here are some of the Superstars who stand out as deserving of at least a strong push heading into the event.