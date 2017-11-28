LeBron James Ejected, Kevin Love Shines as Cavaliers Cruise to Win vs. Heat

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his career while facing his former team, but it was Kevin Love who stole the show against the Heat.

Love scored 38 points on 10-of-16 shooting to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 108-97 win Tuesday night over the Miami Heat.

It was the ninth win in a row for the Cavs after their 5-7 start as they continue to move up the Eastern Conference standings. Miami entered the day with a three-game winning streak but fell to 10-10 on the year.

There will be a lot of focus on James' third-quarter ejection, the first of his 15-year career:

There was plenty of surprise surrounding the referee's decision:

Considering the concern about his minutes this season, James' sitting out the entire fourth quarter might not have been the worst thing for the Cavs. The four-time MVP's absence would have been a bigger issue if not for a 23-point lead at the time, built up thanks to the strong play from Love.

The forward was the star of the show from the opening tip, scoring 22 points in the first quarter to give the Cavaliers an early advantage:

He continued to make pays in the second quarter, as his 32 points helped Cleveland build a 75-49 lead at halftime.

Sam Amico of Amico Hoops summed up the effort:

This overshadowed an impressive half from James, who came up big with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals before intermission. He finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals before being ejected in the third quarter.

Dwyane Wade also had a solid showing against his former team, finishing with 17 points.

The Cavaliers rested their remaining starters in the fourth quarter, and Miami took advantage by closing the game on an 18-2 run to cut the lead from 27 down to 11, but the final result was rarely in doubt.

Dion Waiters led the way for the Heat with 21 points, although it came on 8-of-19 shooting. He finished minus-20.

Miami will finish its four-game road trip Wednesday with a matchup against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Cleveland will get a day off before going on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Cavs are in the midst of their easiest 10-game stretch of the season.