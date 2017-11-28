Raiders, Sean Smith Sued After CB Allegedly Knocked Man Unconscious

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith is being sued by a man who has accused him of assaulting him over the summer.

Per TMZ Sports, Christopher Woods is suing Smith and the Raiders stemming from an alleged altercation on July 4. Woods says the NFL defensive back attacked him after Smith got into an argument with his sister Rayna, who was dating Woods at the time.

Woods' lawsuit notes the Raiders' "aggressive strength and agility training programs" helped make Smith's body a weapon that he used to attack.

TMZ Sports originally reported Smith's arrest and felony assault charge on Aug. 17, adding that Smith could face up to seven years in prison if he is convicted in the case.

In September, Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Woods said he was attacked by Smith without provocation, causing him to suffer fractures in five different places to his face and head, as well as brain damage.

Now in his ninth NFL season, Smith has played for the Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He has appeared in 24 games, including 18 starts, with the Raiders over the past two seasons.