College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Twitter Reacts to Week 14 Top 25 Reveal

College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Twitter Reacts to Week 14 Top 25 RevealNovember 28, 2017
The 2017 season's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings dropped Tuesday night, and they were riddled with change after the Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes—who were Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, a week ago—suffered their first losses of the season.
Specifically, the top four now features the No. 1 Clemson Tigers (11-1), No. 2 Auburn Tigers (10-2), No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) and No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers (12-0).
Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide tumbled down to No. 5, while the Hurricanes—who will have a chance to make one final statement in the ACC championship game against Clemson—dropped five spots to No. 7 in one of the more dramatic swings in CFP history, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Miami's 5-spot fall from No. 2 to No. 7 is the largest ever from 1 week to the next by a team from inside the Top 4.2017-11-29 00:14:19
The Tide, however, can be encouraged despite falling several positions now that their most notable wins are looking better by virtue of the updated rankings, as The Athletic's Stewart Mandel observed:
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
Alabama opponent rankings: No. 17 LSU No. 23 Mississippi State No. 25 Fresno State2017-11-29 00:07:50
College Football Talk's Bryan Fischer added CFP precedent suggests Alabama could sneak into the final four should No. 8 Ohio State (10-2) upset Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game:
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Only two teams, Ohio State (’14), Michigan State (’15) have been outside the top four going into championship weekend. Both were No. 5, but both played in title game. Still, Alabama at No. 5 bodes well for Tide with Wisconsin loss.2017-11-29 00:20:50
ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg provided additional perspective on the Tide's chances, while USA Today's Dan Wolken provided a contrasting viewpoint:
Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg
Feels like Ohio State needs a 2014-like performance in the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin. It really helps Alabama that Auburn is all the way up to No. 2, with a chance to maybe get to 1 if it crushes Georgia in Atlanta.2017-11-29 00:22:44
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
If Ohio State wins the Big Ten they will have three wins better than Alabama’s best win2017-11-29 00:11:59
Elsewhere, the Georgia Bulldogs—who will participate in a de-facto quarterfinal Saturday when they clash with two-loss Auburn in the SEC Championship Game—moved up a spot to No. 6.
The Sooners also received a one-spot bump, but Fischer and Mandel were both of the opinion that they don't seem to be darlings with the committee:
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
The committee hates ... Oklahoma's ... defense.2017-11-29 00:17:21
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Auburn at #2. The committee really hasn’t given Oklahoma their due the past few weeks, which seems to indicate they’re out if they lose to TCU.2017-11-29 00:17:29
The committee also hasn't been particularly kind to the undefeated UCF Golden Knights, who were ranked 14th following a 49-42 win over the South Florida Bulls.
Naturally, UCF athletic director Danny White wasn't thrilled:
Danny White @UCFDannyWhite
You've gotta be kidding me!!!2017-11-29 00:09:10
Danny White @UCFDannyWhite
https://t.co/2i23ue9Kfu2017-11-29 00:10:58
The Athletic's Matt Fortuna and college football insider Brett McMurphy noted that if UCF can't wiggle its way inside the top 10, hope may be lost for future Group of Five contenders:
Matt Fortuna @Matt_Fortuna
The College Football Playoff selection committee deems 13 teams better than an 11-0 UCF team that leads the nation in scoring (48.3). Thirteen.2017-11-29 00:11:00
Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy
UCF only ranked No. 14. Group of 5 will never be ranked in Top 10 by @CFBPlayoff selection committee. That’s why Group of 5 should start own playoff - they’ll never make this model2017-11-29 00:14:12
UCF will return to the field Saturday for the American Athletic Conference Championship Game against the Memphis Tigers, but it appears clear at this point that even the most resounding win won't catapult the Golden Knights into esteemed CFP territory.