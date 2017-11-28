Braun Strowman Says There Was 'Animosity' Surrounding WWE Push

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Braun Strowman rose quickly through the ranks at WWE, which may have generated some resentment among his peers inside the WWE locker room.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated (h/t Jack Snodgrass of PopCulture.com), Strowman said he had to work to earn the respect of his fellow wrestlers:

"Yeah, there was a little bit of animosity, I could tell. But, you know, this is a great place. It's a great company to work for. And I won everyone over because of how hard I worked, putting my body on the line and doing everything I can to get better—listening, watching other matches, watching the whole entire show."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.