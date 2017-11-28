Tom Coughlin Says He's 'Very Upset' over Eli Manning's Benching for Geno Smith

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Count former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin as those disappointed with the news of Eli Manning being benched.

"Surprised is not the word. My sentiments are totally with Eli Manning," Coughlin said Tuesday on 1010XL Radio (via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network). "He's a class act, a two-time Super Bowl champ, one of the finest, most humble men in that locker room. ... I was very upset...when I heard that."

New York head coach Ben McAdoo announced Tuesday that Geno Smith would start at quarterback Sunday against the Oakland Raiders in place of Manning.

Manning had started the previous 210 games in a row since his rookie season, with Coughlin serving as his head coach for his first 12 seasons. In that time, the duo helped win two Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011.

Despite the past success, the coaching staff decided to make a switch after a 2-9 start to the season. The final five games will presumably give the team a chance to see what it has in Geno Smith and rookie Davis Webb.

While the Giants offered Manning an opportunity to start games before coming out, the veteran quarterback declined.

"My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them," he explained. "Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak."

The 36-year-old hasn't been as bad this year as the win-loss record indicates, throwing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year. His 1.8 percent interception rate is the lowest of his career. Considering the team lost its top two receivers to injury and the offensive line has struggled mightily, it's difficult to place all the blame on Manning.

Still, it makes sense to look toward the future after what is clearly a lost year.