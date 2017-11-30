Oakland Raiders: Outlining Blueprint for Successful Offseason

Oakland Raiders: Outlining Blueprint for Successful OffseasonNovember 30, 2017
How should the Oakland Raiders handle the offseason to ensure the roster continues to compete at a high level in 2018?
The blueprint starts with free agency and extends through the preseason. Regardless of the team's 2017 record, playoffs or not, general manager Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jack Del Rio have some tough questions to answer.
At the top of the list, Del Rio will likely reconstruct his coaching staff to light a fire under players on both sides of the ball. The Silver and Black started the 2017 season with high expectations and hit a low point early in the year. After defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.'s November firing, it's fair to wonder what other changes may come about during the offseason.
We'll go through several points McKenzie and Del Rio should cover once the Raiders' season ends and the preparation for 2018 campaign begins at the team headquarters.
Quell Media Questions on Move to Las Vegas
Questions about Las Vegas will pop up every time a player or coach steps to the microphone. Del Rio and McKenzie must keep their group focused on the field.
We all know the Raiders will eventually move to a new location. However, owner Mark Davis should have the sole voice when answering those inquiries. The players have enough pressure to prepare, practice and perform throughout the week.
Obviously, the fans would love to see silver-and-black confetti fall during a Super Bowl parade in Oakland before the team moves to Las Vegas. It's the goal every year, but the individuals taking the field don't need the added pressure caused by a move made above their heads.
Until recent rumblings about discontent with Norton's firing, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur, most would say Del Rio garnered unquestioned support in the locker room. The ability to keep his guys focused on their jobs will become increasingly important in the following season.
Critically Evaluate Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing
There's no denying the offense took a step back under offensive coordinator Todd Downing. According to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora, the players and those inside the building haven't taken the regression lightly:
"Downing has had a difficult first season on the job, with quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Amari Cooper failing to play at the level they have in the past, and with players growing frustrated with the coordinator, sources said. There are significant concerns with the state of the offense and Downing has not endeared himself to many in the building, sources said."
Del Rio gave Norton nearly two-and-a-half seasons to build and strengthen the defense but didn't see significant results. He's not going to give Downing the same leeway with people on the inside bickering about results.
La Canfora noted Downing will coach with his job on the line. Without moderate improvement, the Raiders could switch coordinators to flip the switch on offense.
Nonetheless, you have to wonder whether quarterback Derek Carr would have input on the decision. Downing served as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons before his promotion to offensive coordinator in 2017. Above all, Del Rio must weigh results over work relationships.
Extend Khalil Mack's Contract Shortly After the 2018 Draft
Similar to Carr in the previous offseason, McKenzie should handle edge-rusher Khalil Mack's extension swiftly. Somewhere between rookie minicamp and training camp, the Raiders should reach an agreement with their best defender.
Oakland exercised the fifth-year option in Mack's contract to buy more time before a massive payout. Midseason, McKenzie spoke clearly about his intentions to extend the 2014 first-rounder, per San Jose Mercury News reporter Jerry McDonald: "Yes, I do. Hopefully his agent feels the same way."
After Mack's likely extension, the Raiders would have their leaders on both sides of the ball locked into long-term lucrative deals. Their large contracts bring up concerns about wideout Amari Cooper, but it's an issue for a later date.
Search Bargain Bin for Depth on Defense
McKenzie went bargain-bin hunting for offensive depth in the previous offseason. He landed tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse as assets to supplement an already strong starting lineup.
Those additions don't look significant with the offense showing major inconsistencies. However, on an individual level, the offensive acquisitions have worked out favorably.
Cook leads the team in receiving yards, with 536. Newhouse has started the majority of games at right tackle. Patterson contributes to special teams, the passing attack and rushing offense.
The front office should fine-tune the defensive personnel in the same fashion. With cash set aside for Mack's extension, McKenzie should sign experienced, low-cost veterans to mesh with the youth on defense. The additions could finally supply the glue needed to pull the unit together. The draft would fill the leftover holes.
Draft High at Cornerback; Don't Rush Gareon Conley Through Recovery Process
Cornerbacks Sean Smith and David Amerson have struggled as starters in 2017. The buzz surrounding Gareon Conley reached a palpable level during his rookie season.
Unfortunately, the first-rounder landed on injured reserve, which killed all the hype. However, the expectations will stay with him going into his second year in the league.
Typically, the Raiders have been reasonable with handling injured players. Expect the coaching staff to follow suit with Conley in the offseason.
McKenzie should, and likely will, select another cornerback early in the draft. He infused the safety position with young talent. Expect the same at cornerback, where he hasn't seen many prospects pan out.
First, the Raiders must decide whether to part ways with Smith and Amerson after subpar 2017 campaigns for both players. The latter could return with T.J. Carrie at the right price on the free-agent market.
Draft for John Pagano's Preferences
Assuming John Pagano remains on staff as the defensive play-caller, the Raiders must do everything in their power to help him elevate the defense.
Aside from an opportunistic unit that ranked second in turnovers during the 2016 campaign, Del Rio and his assistants haven't been able to generate consistent pocket pressure or blanket pass-catchers downfield.
With a loaded offense complete with depth that just needs an identity, it's time to fill the cupboard for Pagano. It's important to sit down with the defensive assistant and find out what he needs to put this unit on the right track. Keep in mind the new play-caller inherited a group tailored to Norton and Del Rio's preferences.
Del Rio must allow Pagano to put his stamp on the defense via players who can execute within his scheme and game plan. If it requires adding assets compatible with a 3-4 base alignment that's familiar to him, it's a shift in philosophy to explore going forward.
Don't Overlook a Running Back in Middle Rounds of 2018 Draft
For the first time in 2017, running back Marshawn Lynch topped 20 carries in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. The absence of Carr's starting wide receivers likely contributed to the increased workload. However, Beast Mode averaged 2.58 yards per carry in that contest.
He'll turn 32 on an expiring contract in the coming offseason. Despite keeping three primary ball-carriers on the roster and Elijah Hood on the practice squad, McKenzie shouldn't turn a blind eye to the running backs in April.
With several quality talents likely to declare for the 2018 draft, the Raiders could pick up a long-term starter in Round 3 or Round 4.
An addition wouldn't push Beast Mode out of Oakland. However, a younger high-end versatile asset would condense the carries in the backfield and allow one running back to establish a rhythm with 15 or more rush attempts per game. Lynch could still serve as the short-yardage and goal-line option.