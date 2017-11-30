Oakland Raiders: Outlining Blueprint for Successful Offseason

0 of 7

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

How should the Oakland Raiders handle the offseason to ensure the roster continues to compete at a high level in 2018?

The blueprint starts with free agency and extends through the preseason. Regardless of the team's 2017 record, playoffs or not, general manager Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jack Del Rio have some tough questions to answer.

At the top of the list, Del Rio will likely reconstruct his coaching staff to light a fire under players on both sides of the ball. The Silver and Black started the 2017 season with high expectations and hit a low point early in the year. After defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.'s November firing, it's fair to wonder what other changes may come about during the offseason.

We'll go through several points McKenzie and Del Rio should cover once the Raiders' season ends and the preparation for 2018 campaign begins at the team headquarters.