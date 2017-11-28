J.J. Watt Posts Snapchat Video of First Steps Since Suffering Leg Injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

J.J. Watt is still a long way from returning to the football field, but he is at least making positive progress.

The Houston Texans star posted a video on his SnapChat account with him taking his first steps on the treadmill since his surgery, captured by Andrew Joseph of USA Today:

Watt is recovering from a tibial plateau fracture that ended his season in Week 5.

While the 28-year-old has made appearances on the sidelines of Texans games and throwing out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game, he has needed crutches to move around.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Watt is expected to return to the field by the start of the 2018 season, although "nobody has a clue about how good he can be until he's back on the field."

At full strength, the defensive lineman was one of the best players in the NFL at any position, earning first-team All-Pro honors every year from 2012-15. He was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year three times in this span.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career since, with the superstar limited to just eight total games over the past two seasons. After totaling 59 sacks over four seasons, he has just 1.5 since the start of 2016.

Although it remains to be seen how long it will take for Watt to get back to 100 percent, positive updates from his rehab should be cause for excitement among Texans fans.