World Cup Draw 2018: Live-Stream Schedule, TV Coverage for Russia Reveal

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Football supporters from around the globe will have their eyes on Moscow on Friday, as the eight groups for next summer's FIFA World Cup will be set.

The draw for the 2018 edition of the world's biggest sporting event is an unofficial trigger for fans to start getting excited for the international matches to come. For the 32 sides involved, preparations can begin in earnest for their venture to Russia next summer too.

Germany are the holders and the favourites for the competition, although there are a clutch of entertaining and effective teams capable of making a run for this illustrious prize.

Here are the key viewing details to see who gets who in Friday’s draw and a look at some of those teams that have a genuine chance of challenging Germany for the crown.

Date: Friday, December 1

Time: 3 p.m GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC Two (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC Sport website (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

The draw itself will prompt the production of brackets all around the world, with those sides with grand ambitions plotting a potential route to the final.

Germany are one of those, as they've continued to impress since winning the prize in Brazil three years ago. They still have key men from that squad involved in the setup, while they remain under the astute stewardship of Joachim Low.

There are also a number of exciting young players pushing for a spot in the starting XI. At the back, Niklas Sule has shone for Bayern Munich, while Leroy Sane has been in devastating form for Manchester City.

Perhaps most significantly, Germany have an exceptional young forward in the form of Timo Werner. Scouted Football noted how prolific the RB Leipzig man has been:

There aren't many sides in the competition with the attacking talent to match the holders, but Brazil are one.

Tite's side were imperious in qualifying, picking up a record points haul and putting in some dazzling displays. While the coach has made them more secure in midfield and defence, it's their trio at the top end of the pitch fans will be tuning in to see.

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho has crafted a role on the right, while City sensation Gabriel Jesus is a live wire through the middle. In Neymar they have a proven world-class talent too; as noted by the Neymarvellous Twitter account, the Paris Saint-Germain forward is closing on some excellent company in terms of goalscoring:

Elsewhere from South America, Argentina, who just scraped through into the tournament proper, will be hoping Lionel Messi can ignite their charge towards the World Cup. But aside from Brazil, it's from Europe where the stiffest challenge to Germany will most likely come from.

Spain were the winners in 2010 in South Africa, and after a disastrous defence of their title four years later, La Roja appear to be rejuvenated after an impressive qualifying performance.

Epsilon/Getty Images

There are some veteran players that appear recharged under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui too, including David Silva and Andres Iniesta. They're also in free-scoring form, per OptaJose:

Arguably the most impressive crop of players in world football belongs to France, though, as Didier Deschamps has a remarkable amount of options all over the pitch.

In the summer of 2016, France were the big favourites to win the UEFA European Championship on home soil, but they eventually came up just short, losing the final to Portugal in extra time. Those who follow Les Blues will be hopeful this young side has learned from that experience.

As Sporf relayed earlier in the year, France could potentially field two sides capable of challenging for the World Cup:

Belgium represent another fascinating outfit. Questions remain about the pedigree of manager Roberto Martinez at the highest level, though there's no doubting the quality available to the Catalan coach. Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard are among the most dangerous attacking midfielders in the game.

There will always be an interest in England too. Gareth Southgate's side do have some exciting individuals, especially Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane. Still, it'd be a big surprise to see the Three Lions make a deep run into the tournament.