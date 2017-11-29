Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

Stephen Lam/Getty Images

As the fantasy playoffs approach, we'll take a look at several must-start fringe assets going into Week 13. Injuries and a suspension have cleared the pathway for multiple players in the upcoming games.

The Oakland Raiders and New York Giants contest will feature plenty of backups and low-end starters who will see a major boost due to significant absences in the starting lineup. Fantasy owners should take advantage of the opportunity to cash in on skeleton offensive units for both clubs.

The Philadelphia Eagles backfield looks good in reality, but it's a nightmare in fantasy. How should owners handle running back Jay Ajayi after selecting him high in the draft?

There's a new pass-catching leader for the Los Angeles Rams, and he's a rookie who should remain in your starting lineup until further notice.

Check out the start 'em and sit 'em candidates for Week 13.

Start 'Em

1. RB, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders vs. New York Giants

2. RB, Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

3. RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. WR Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

5. WR, Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Sit 'Em

1. RB, Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

2. WR, Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

3. WR, T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

4. WR, Corey Coleman, Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

5. TE, Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Start 'Em: RB, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders vs. New York Giants

Stephen Lam/Getty Images

The Raiders offense could take the field short-handed on Sunday against the Giants. The league suspended wideout Michael Crabtree for two games, but he's appealing the ruling, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Nonetheless, it's unlikely that he doesn't miss at least one game. Wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a concussion and an ankle sprain in the previous outing, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's a long shot to play.

Tight end Jared Cook and running back Marshawn Lynch look like the last men standing on offense after a physical game against the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

Furthermore, quarterback Derek Carr handed off to Beast Mode 26 times in the last contest. He also caught three passes for 44 yards. The 31-year-old tailback should see a heavy workload against the Giants.

Sit 'Em: RB, Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

Elsa/Getty Images

The Eagles have topped the New England Patriots for the most convoluted backfield situation in football. Ajayi doesn't handle enough carries to warrant confidence from fantasy owners as a starter. Secondly, he's not PPR-friendly with only two catches during the season.

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Ajayi hasn't logged more than eight carries in a game. Without breaking off a long run, he's a likely disappointment for fantasy owners. In addition, LeGarrette Blount hasn't taken a backseat. The 30-year-old tailback recorded double-digit rush attempts in the previous two contests.

Here's the bitter icing on the cake for Ajayi owners. The Seattle Seahawks haven't allowed 90 rushing yards since the offensive fireworks show with the Houston Texans in Week 8.

Start 'Em WR, Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Rams offense continued to roll without lead wideout Robert Woods. Third-rounder Cooper Kupp flourished as the top pass-catcher against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

Kupp finished with eight catches for 116 yards on 11 targets. For whatever reason, he's developed a stronger rapport with quarterback Jared Goff than veteran receiver Sammy Watkins.

The rookie pass-catcher leads the team with 72 targets. Goff has targeted Watkins 47 times this season. Without Woods, Kupp's fantasy value skyrockets as a must-start player. As the dominant slot receiver, he'll also avoid Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson on several snaps in Week 13.