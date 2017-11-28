Darren McFadden Retires from NFL After Release from Cowboys

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former Cowboys running back Darren McFadden announced his retirement Tuesday after nine-plus seasons in the NFL:

McFadden had spent the past three years with the Cowboys but was waived Sunday after tallying just one carry for minus-two yards in 2017. He was only active for a single game before his release.

The 30-year-old was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 draft but saw his career mired by injuries. In seven years with the Oakland Raiders, he only had a single 16-game season and just one year of more than 750 rushing yards.

He finally got on track in his first year in Dallas, rushing for 1,089 yards in 2015, but the emergence of Ezekiel Elliott and more McFadden injuries limited him to just 87 yards the next season.

With Alfred Morris and Rod Smith moving past him on the depth chart in 2017, there was just no room for McFadden on the field, even when Elliott began serving his six-game suspension.

The former Arkansas star finished his career with 5,421 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground. He played just one snap in the playoffs in his entire time in the NFL.