EPL Results: Tuesday's Week 14 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ashley Young's surprise two-goal night helped Manchester United reduce the gap at the top of the Premier League table to just five points. The Red Devils beat Watford 4-2 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday, thanks to Young's brace and goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

It means Manchester City's lead has been cut to five points ahead of the leaders hosting Southampton on Wednesday.

The other big result of the night saw Leicester City dent Tottenham Hotspur's top-four hopes with a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium. Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez each found the net for the hosts before Harry Kane got one back.

It wasn't enough for Spurs, who have now taken just one point from their last three league matches.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Things at the other end of the table were adjusted slightly after West Bromwich Albion were held to a draw at home by Newcastle United. The Baggies had been two goals up but ultimately let the win slip away.

Crystal Palace remain bottom, even after earning a creditable point away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here are the scores from Tuesday's matches:

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford 2-4 Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Newcastle United

Here's what those results mean for the updated table:

Manchester City: 37 Manchester United: 32 Chelsea: 26 Arsenal: 25 Tottenham Hotspur: 24 Liverpool: 23 Burnley: 22 Watford: 21 Leicester City: 17 Brighton & Hove Albion: 17 Southampton: 16 Newcastle United: 15 Huddersfield Town: 15 Bournemouth: 14 Stoke City: 13 West Bromwich Albion: 12 Everton: 12 West Ham United: 10 Swansea City: 9 Crystal Palace: 9

Full standings are available per BBC Sport.

United didn't fashion many chances during the opening 18 minutes but soon took maximum advantage of their shooting opportunities. Young lashed his first in on 19 minutes before curling a brilliant free-kick into the top corner six minutes later.

As BBC Match of the Day pointed out, Young has waited more than a decade for another league brace at the home of the Hornets:

Martial made it three with United's next big chance on 32 minutes. Ruthless efficiency had taken the game away from Watford in less than a quarter of an hour.

United should have been coasting the rest of the way but conceded two late goals to cause a scare. Troy Deeney scored from the spot for Watford after a reckless challenge from Marcos Rojo.

Abdoulaye Doucoure added another six minutes from time as United continued to wobble. The quick turnaround was detailed by BT Sport Football:

The points were ultimately made safe when Lingard struck brilliantly from outside the box.

Spurs found themselves dominated at the King Power Stadium when Leicester's dynamic double act again proved the difference. First, Vardy finished brilliantly with a deft touch over Hugo Lloris, putting him one short of a key scoring mark in England's top flight, per Sky Sports Statto:

Mahrez punished more slack defending from Tottenham in first-half stoppage time. The gifted winger has been in prolific form in the final third in recent matches, per OptaJoe:

Spurs looked well-beaten until Kane struck in the 77th minute. The prolific No. 10 has made a habit of scoring against the Foxes, according to WhoScored.com:

Kane's goal was created by substitute Erik Lamela. The Argentinian winger has endured an injury nightmare but made the most of his return to action.

A costly miss from substitute Fernando Llorente denied Tottenham a chance to complete the comeback. By contrast, Foxes manager Claude Puel got a well-deserved three points.

The Baggies had to wait until the stroke of half-time to take the lead against struggling Newcastle. It was Hal Robson-Kanu who got on the scoresheet after being picked out by former Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs.

West Brom went two up early in the second half courtesy of 19-year-old Sam Field. His finish proved a rare moment in club history:

Newcastle hit back soon after when Matt Ritchie put a corner on to the head of defender Ciaran Clark. Ritchie's delivery caused problems again seven minutes from time when his free-kick connected with Jonny Evans and led to an own goal.

The point proved valuable for both teams, with West Brom leapfrogging Everton into 16th place, while Newcastle are up to 12th.

Brighton couldn't break down a stubborn Palace rearguard at the Amex Stadium. Bottom-of-the-table Palace defended brilliantly from the off and were worthy of the draw.

Palace are now level on points with West Ham United and just three adrift of Everton and a place outside the bottom three. Expect Eagles manager Roy Hodgson to keep a close eye on the meeting between the Hammers and the Toffees on Wednesday.

Similarly, United boss Jose Mourinho will hope the Saints can stall City's momentum and help make the title race a tighter affair.