    Marc Gasol Trade Rumors: Teams Have Inquired on Move for Grizzlies Star

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    With the Memphis Grizzlies trying to salvage a quickly fading season, teams around the NBA have reportedly been in touch to ask about the availability of All-Star center Marc Gasol

    Per Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, teams that have inquired about Gasol have been "rebuffed" by the Grizzlies so far. 

    The Grizzlies have hitched their wagon to Gasol, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the franchise. He signed a five-year max contract extension worth $110 million in the summer of 2015. 

    As Mannix noted, though, Gasol is 32 years old and a "depreciating asset" who has been slowed down by injuries in recent years. The Spanish star is averaging 19.1 points per game this season, the second-best mark of his career, but is shooting a career-low 41.8 percent overall. 

    After losing their past eight games, the Grizzlies announced the firing of head coach David Fizdale on Monday. They have made the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons, but their 7-12 record in 2017-18 is the seventh-worst in the NBA. 

