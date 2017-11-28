WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 28

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens would serve his penance for interfering in, and costing, Team SmackDown its match against Team Raw at Survivor Series, as he faced the reality of a No Disqualification match against Randy Orton in Tuesday night's main event.

Worse yet, there was no safety blanket in the form of Sami Zayn to be found, as SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon banned The Underdog from the Underground from ringside.

Would The Prizefighter be able to overcome the insurmountable odds and buck McMahon's attempt at revenge once more, or would he become the latest victim of the vaunted RKO?

Newcomers Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott were in action as they battled women's champion Charlotte, Naomi and Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team match. After The Queen dethroned Nattie two weeks ago, would they coexist long enough to score a victory and teach the NXT exports a lesson?

WWE champion AJ Styles took on The Singh Brothers in a Handicap match, while The New Day battled Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable to round out the night's in-ring content.