Ashley Young's Brace vs. Former Club Leads Manchester United to Win vs. Watford

Ashley Young grabbed a stunning brace as Manchester United ran out 4-2 winners over Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Young struck twice against his former club inside 25 minutes, and Anthony Martial made it 3-0 before half-time.

Troy Deeney pulled one back from the penalty spot, and Abdoulaye Doucoure looked to have set up a tense finish when he struck after 84 minutes, but Jesse Lingard sealed the win two minutes later with a fine solo effort.

The match began in absorbing fashion as both sides pushed forward with intent without creating much in the way of chances, so it was perhaps fitting when Young broke the deadlock virtually out of nothing after 19 minutes.

Lingard picked him out on the edge of the area, and despite being immediately closed down by a defender, Young was able to rifle a low shot past Heurelho Gomes.

Football writer Liam Canning lavished him with praise and did so again when he curled home a sensational free-kick from 25 yards just six minutes later:

The Hornets were rattled after the two goals in quick succession, and United ruthlessly capitalised with another clinical finish soon after when Romelu Lukaku fed Martial and he calmly slotted home into the bottom corner.

It took a superb double save from Gomes to prevent things getting worse for the hosts before the break, as he reacted well to deny Lingard after he followed up from Lukaku's rebound. Watford showed faint signs of life in the dying moments of the half when Richarlison sent a looping header on to the top of the bar.

ESPN's Rob Dawson gave his take on United's ruthless performance at the break:

A quick counter-attack early in the second half found Lukaku in space on the right of the penalty area, but the Belgian—who is perhaps lacking confidence having scored just once for United since September—neither tested Gomes or picked out Lingard or Martial with his ball across goal.

That manifested itself again when the ball fell to him in the centre and his shot was blocked after some uncharacteristic hesitation.

The miss almost proved costly as Watford earned some hope with 12 minutes remaining after Marcos Rojo felled Roberto Pereyra to hand them a penalty, which Deeney duly dispatched, and a fine first-time finish from Doucoure put the Hornets just one away from levelling the score.

Lingard put the match to bed in marvellous fashion, though, as he picked up the ball in his own half before surging through Watford's defence and finishing past Gomes.

The win puts United five points behind Manchester City, who face Southampton on Wednesday.