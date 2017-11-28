Mike Gundy Rumors: Peyton Manning Called OK State Coach About Tennessee Job

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A Tennessee Volunteers legend is doing what he can to help the school find a new head football coach.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, Peyton Manning tried to sell Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy on coming to Knoxville to replace Butch Jones.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported earlier Tuesday that Tennessee had Gundy on its list of top coaching candidates. The school also reached out to Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm and NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.

