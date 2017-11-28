    Mike Gundy Rumors: Peyton Manning Called OK State Coach About Tennessee Job

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys prepares his team to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    A Tennessee Volunteers legend is doing what he can to help the school find a new head football coach.

    According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, Peyton Manning tried to sell Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy on coming to Knoxville to replace Butch Jones.

    Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported earlier Tuesday that Tennessee had Gundy on its list of top coaching candidates. The school also reached out to Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm and NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

