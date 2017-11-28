Blake Griffin Reportedly Has Sprained MCL, Will Be out 'A While' with Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have received bad news about the knee injury All-Star power forward Blake Griffin suffered during Monday's 120-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per TNT's David Aldridge, Griffin suffered a sprained MCL that will keep him out for "a while," but the Clippers are "relieved" the injury wasn't more severe.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported there's no structural damage in Griffin's knee, and he's expected to miss two months.

Griffin was injured late in the fourth quarter against the Lakers when teammate Austin Rivers accidentally ran into his left leg while trying to recover a loose ball, pinning Griffin's leg to the floor and causing his knee to bend awkwardly.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have much information to offer on Griffin's status after the game.

"It didn't look good," Rivers said, via ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz. "But we'll just have to wait and see."

Injuries have been a problem for Griffin throughout his career. The 28-year-old missed the entire 2009-10 season after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2009 with a stress fracture in his left knee. He hasn't played more than 67 games in each of the past three seasons.

After winning over 50 games in the five years prior to this season, the Clippers are off to an 8-11 start. Griffin leads the team with 23.6 points per game.