    Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 13: Wtf Is a Catch? Time for NFL Challenge Court

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    What constitutes a catch? The seemingly simple question has developed into the NFL's largest conundrum.

    In Week 8, Zach Miller suffered a gruesome leg injury while securing a touchdown catch for the Chicago Bears. Or so everyone thought. The officials added insult to injury by ruling it an incomplete pass.

    The tight end seeks justice in this week's episode of Gridiron Heights with the help of the retired Calvin Johnson, who was famously robbed of what would have been a game-winning touchdown grab in 2010. The league's complicated process of completing a catch became known as the "Calvin Johnson Rule."

    He's now joining forces with an NFC North peer to fight the system. While the pair have one supportive juror in Dez Bryant, the players are just as confused as the fans.       

