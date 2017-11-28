Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 13: Wtf Is a Catch? Time for NFL Challenge Court

Buy or Sell Week 12 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12 Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire? Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11 Fantasy Streamers for Week 11 Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad Breaking Down Biggest NFL QB Controversies Buy/Sell Week 10 Fantasy Performances Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 10 It May Be a Quarterback's League but Don't Disrespect These Running Backs Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 10 Which Fantasy Fill-Ins Are Must-Adds? NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9 T-Rich Is Resurrecting His Career in the CFL Fantasy Stock Watch After Week 8 Simms' Midseason NFL Awards Ravens' Chaplin Inspires Players on & Off the Field JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now Right Arrow Icon

What constitutes a catch? The seemingly simple question has developed into the NFL's largest conundrum.

In Week 8, Zach Miller suffered a gruesome leg injury while securing a touchdown catch for the Chicago Bears. Or so everyone thought. The officials added insult to injury by ruling it an incomplete pass.

The tight end seeks justice in this week's episode of Gridiron Heights with the help of the retired Calvin Johnson, who was famously robbed of what would have been a game-winning touchdown grab in 2010. The league's complicated process of completing a catch became known as the "Calvin Johnson Rule."

He's now joining forces with an NFC North peer to fight the system. While the pair have one supportive juror in Dez Bryant, the players are just as confused as the fans.