FSU's Wally Aime: Jimbo Fisher Told Us Not to Worry About Texas A&M Rumors

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida State junior defensive tackle Wally Aime said Tuesday that FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher told his players not to worry about rumors linking him to Texas A&M.

According to Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports, Aime said Fisher told his players to remain focused on Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe rather than his status: "He just told us to worry about the game right now. There's always been rumors. Every year Jimbo's been coaching, there's always been a job offer. He's just telling us not to worry about it. Just stay focused on ULM because that is the main focus—and keeping this bowl streak going."

Fisher has been linked to Texas A&M in recent days, with Randy McIlvoy of KPRC first reporting Sunday that the two sides had reached an agreement.

When asked to comment on potentially leaving Florida State for Texas A&M on Monday's edition of the Jeff Cameron Show (h/t Wayne E. McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat), Fisher declined: "I never comment on jobs. My focus right now is winning against ULM and playing our season. I don't get in to the rumors and the rumor mill. If there was ever something to it then at the appropriate time, but right now there's no reason to comment and I'm focused on beating ULM."

The Seminoles have reached a bowl in 35 straight years, and with a 5-6 record to their credit this season, they need a win against Louisiana-Monroe to keep the streak alive.

Fisher is in the midst of his eighth season as the head coach at Florida State, and he has enjoyed a great deal of success during his tenure.

The 52-year-old coach boasts a 83-23 record, complete with three ACC titles and one national championship.

Texas A&M hasn't won a conference title since joining the SEC in 2013, and it fired head coach Kevin Sumlin on Sunday after a 7-5 regular season.